Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ RU-veals Season 18 Cast

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ RU-veals Glamorously Glowing Season 18 Cast Featuring 14 Fierce Queens

Just between us squirrel friends, it's time to find Onya Nurve's successor on season 18 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Published on December 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Gentlemen, start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race is back, bolder and brasher than ever, flipping the switch on Season 18 with a “let there be light” glow-up of prismatic proportions.

MTV announced Tuesday that Season 18 of the Emmy-winning juggernaut drops Friday, January 2, at 8:00 PM ET/PT with 90-minute episodes packed to the brim with charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Fourteen fresh queens from across the country are sashaying into the Werk Room and ready to snatch the crown as they compete to take on the title, last won by Onya Nurve of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The winner will also receive an official Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup collab and a cash prize of $200,000 courtesy of the popular video game RuPaul’s Drag Race Match Queen.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

In the premiere, the dolls dive into the Drag Race vaults for the “Reclaim! Renew! Rejoice!” challenge, resurrecting relics from seasons past and spinning them into runway-ready lewks. And if that’s not enough drama, MTV adds that Untucked is back, streaming right after the mainstage madness at 9:30 PM ET/PT, where the queens spill tea and shed tears before one of the bottom queens is forced to sashay away.

Meet The Drag Race Season 18 Queens

This year’s lineup features a mother–daughter duo, a polished pageant powerhouse, and a sexual health nurse who’s ready to put these queens on bed rest–for good.

Athena Dion (Miami, FL) and Juicy Love Dion (Miami, FL) make Drag Race herstory as the first-ever mother/daughter duo to compete together.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV
Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Athena is a legendary drag mother with a dynasty spanning Miami and Mykonos, and Juicy is Miami’s Afro-Cuban dancing doll described as “small but ferocious.”

Briar Blush (Boston, MA) is retro yet edgy, goth yet glamorous. Sweet? Maybe. But mess with her, and those thorns will sting. Briar’s here to be remembered, not liked.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Ciara Myst (Indianapolis, IN) is part sci-fi, part horror, all magic. Creature transformations, prosthetic wizardry, and ethereal looks—Ciara is ready to haunt, mesmerize, and slay.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Darlene Mitchell (Los Angeles, CA) is campy country chaos, Peg Bundy hair included. After a five-year hiatus, she’s back to see if the main stage can drag her out of hiding.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

DD Fuego (New York, NY) brings high heat, high drama, and zero clichés. Smoke, fire, and runway-ready looks? Check, check, check.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Discord Addams (St. Petersburg, FL) is punk rock personified—safety pins, studs, and chaos included. She’s ready to trade the mosh pit for the runway and serve some serious drag rock realness.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Jane Don’t (Seattle, WA) is comedy with a razor-sharp edge. Inspired by Bette Midler and Joan Rivers, she’s ready to make her mark—and make the other queens sweat.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Kenya Pleaser (Sumter, SC) asks politely: can you please her? Only if you can handle curves, confidence, and auntie energy that hits like a gospel choir.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Mandy Mango (Philadelphia, PA) serves fruity, conceptual looks by night and saves lives as an HIV/sexual health nurse by day. High charisma, high charm, high impact—Mandy’s prescription is simple: werk it!

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Mia Starr (West Palm Beach, FL) brings 90s/early 2000s hip-hop vibes with world tour creds and Super Bowl sparkle. After a 14-year break, she’s back to dominate.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Myki Meeks (Orlando, FL) is gorgeously stupid and stupidly gorgeous, blending camp, glamour, and stage presence into a force no queen can ignore.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Nini Coco (Denver, CO) ditched engineering for sequins, proving all-or-nothing energy isn’t just a motto—it’s a lifestyle.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Vita VonTesse Starr (Montgomery, AL) aka Queen V, is a pageant powerhouse who serves opulence, precision, and drama so thick it could smother any sewing challenge.

Drag Race
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race / MTV

Will YOU be watching RuPaul’s Drag Race season 18???

The post ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ RU-veals Glamorously Glowing Season 18 Cast Featuring 14 Fierce Queens appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ RU-veals Glamorously Glowing Season 18 Cast Featuring 14 Fierce Queens was originally published on bossip.com

More from The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close