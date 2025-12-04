9 Of The Best Black Christmas Songs Of All Time

Black artists created some of the most beloved holiday songs.

Their voices, style, and influence make Christmas feel more magical.

These tracks celebrate Black culture, joy, family, and creativity.

When it comes to Christmas music, Black artists have created some of the most timeless, soulful, and beloved holiday songs ever recorded. From gospel-soaked classics to R&B staples and pop hits that dominate every December, these tracks have shaped the sound of the season for generations. Black musicians didn’t just contribute to holiday music: they defined it. Their voices, style, and cultural influence continue to make Christmas feel warmer, groovier, and more magical every year.

Here’s a look at nine of the biggest and most iconic Black Christmas songs of all time that remain staples at family gatherings, holiday parties, and winter playlists around the world.



1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey (1994)

Mariah Carey’s unstoppable holiday anthem is the undisputed queen of modern Christmas music. Every December, it rockets back to No. 1 on the Billboard chart—and for good reason. It’s festive, joyful, and infectious, blending pop with Mariah’s unmistakable soulful vocals. Whether in malls, movies, or TikTok videos, the holiday season doesn’t officially start until this song plays and Carey declares “It’s time” for the holidays, with her annual festive social media video.

2. “This Christmas” – Donny Hathaway (1970)

Donny Hathaway’s warm, velvety voice made “This Christmas” a soul masterpiece. Over 50 years later, it still feels fresh. The song has been covered over 300 times, with renditions by Chris Brown, Patti LaBelle, Mary J. Blige, and countless others, but Hathaway’s version remains the gold standard.

According to the Grammy website, only five months after releasing his widely adored debut album Everything Is Everything, Donny Hathaway unveiled “This Christmas” as a standalone single in December 1970. Though the song has touched hearts around the world, it feels especially rooted in the Midwestern Christmases of Hathaway’s childhood, capturing the warmth of gathering around a blazing fireplace, the glimmer in a loved one’s eyes beneath the mistletoe, and the streetlights glowing against fresh snow outside the window. “Fireside is blazing bright/We’re caroling through the night/And this Christmas will be a very special Christmas for me,” Hathaway sings as the horn section bursts to life.

The track didn’t become a major hit upon release, but its inclusion on the 1991 Soul Christmas compilation helped it finally reach the wider audience it deserved. And while Hathaway’s rendition has since become a defining piece of holiday music, it remains the version that earned its everlasting place at the heart of Christmas tradition.

3. “Silent Night” – The Temptations (1966)

There are many versions of “Silent Night,” but none hit like The Temptations’ gospel-driven, harmony-rich rendition. Melvin Franklin’s deep bass intro and the group’s stunning vocals turn this traditional hymn into a sacred experience.

4. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” – Jackson 5 (1970)

The Jackson 5 brought youthful energy to this Christmas classic, with “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” which appeared on their album The Jackson 5 Christmas Album. Michael Jackson’s bright, charismatic vocals gave the song a fun Motown bounce that still lights up holiday playlists everywhere.

The Christmas smash returned to the top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums in 2024, which racked up 17.9 million official U.S. streams in the week ending on Dec. 28, 2024, according to Billboard.

5. “Let It Snow” – Boyz II Men featuring Brian McKnight (1993)

Smooth, romantic, and soulful, this R&B gem is essential for holiday listening. Boyz II Men’s harmonies paired with Brian McKnight’s silky voice make “Let It Snow” one of the most iconic Black Christmas songs of the ’90s.

6. “8 Days of Christmas” – Destiny’s Child (2001)

A millennial holiday classic, Destiny’s Child put a fun R&B twist on “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” With Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle in full early-2000s mode, this song remains a go-to for festive vibes.

7. “Every Year, Every Christmas” – Luther Vandross (1995)

Luther Vandross brought romance and nostalgia to the holidays with this smooth, emotional ballad. His voice wraps around the listener like a warm winter blanket.

8. “Merry Christmas Baby” – Otis Redding (1968)

Otis Redding’s gritty, soulful take on “Merry Christmas Baby” is full of bluesy passion. It’s a cornerstone of holiday soul music and a must-add for any Christmas playlist.

9. “Someday at Christmas” – Stevie Wonder (1967)

Stevie Wonder’s beautiful, heartfelt song blends hope with social reflection. It’s one of the most meaningful Christmas songs ever recorded, and a reminder of the healing power of music. Fans felt the same because the song debuted on the Billboard “Best Bets For Christmas” in December 1967, according to Classic Motown.

Black artists have shaped the sound of Christmas for decades, blending gospel roots, soulful expression, and deep emotion into timeless music. These songs not only define the holidays; they celebrate Black culture, joy, family, and creativity.

Whether you’re decorating the tree, cooking with family, or cozying up by the fire, these tracks bring warmth and spirit to the season.

