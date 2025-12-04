Mother of POORSTACY’s Child Arrested, Police Claim She And Baby Were In The Hotel When He Passed Away

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

There have been new developments surrounding the death of Florida rapper POORSTACY.

According to reports, the mother of his child, Nicole Grikstas, was arrested after the rapper was found dead in a Boca Raton motel room. Boca Raton Police said Grikstas and the child they share may have been in the room at the time of his death.

During their interview with Grikstas, investigators learned that the pair had checked into the motel together and stayed there for about a week. Police said the couple allegedly consumed multiple drugs that time, including cocaine, MDMA, and Xanax. According to TMZ, during the drug binge, POORSTACY allegedly took his own life while Grikstas and the child were present in the room. Police said Niolce told them the couple got into an argument in which they accused each other of infidelity.

The argument reportedly lasted for hours. During the dispute, POORSTACY allegedly accused Grikstas of hiding his drugs, leading to him allegedly strip-searching her before physically assaulting her, police said. She also told investigators that the rapper eventually pulled out a gun and began pointing it at her and himself.

Police reports state that he ultimately turned the weapon on himself. When officers arrived, they recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and the handgun allegedly used in the incident. Family members of POORSTACY do not believe he took his own life and have suggested there may have been foul play. Authorities have not confirmed those claims.

911 audio has been released, where an employee of the motel called to inform authorities of the incident:

Grikstas is reportedly still in custody, and the child she shares with POORSTACY is currently with her family. More updates to come as the story develops.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is available 24/7.

Mother of POORSTACY’s Child Arrested, Police Claim She And Baby Were In The Hotel When He Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com