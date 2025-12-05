American Playwright Jeremy O. Harris Arrested In Japan: Here’s What We Know

Jeremy O. Harris arrested at Okinawa airport for allegedly smuggling MDMA, remains in custody.

Japan known for harsh penalties on even small drug offenses, several other celebs faced similar issues.

Jeremy Harris is a rising theater and film creative, known for acclaimed plays like 'Slave Play'.

American actor-playwright Jeremy Harris — celebrated for his Tony-nominated hit Slave Play — was apprehended last month at Japan’s Naha Airport in Okinawa on allegations he attempted to smuggle illicit drugs into the country, local officials said Thursday, according to Reuters.

Harris, 36, was stopped on Nov. 16 when a customs officer discovered roughly 0.78 grams of a crystalline substance believed to be MDMA in his tote bag. Authorities immediately detained him under suspicion of violating Japan’s Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act. This week, customs authorities formally forwarded the case to the regional prosecutor’s office.

A representative from a Tomigusuku police station in southern Okinawa confirmed Harris remains in custody but declined to say whether he has admitted guilt. So far, neither Jeremy Harris nor any of his representatives has responded to requests for comment and it remains unclear whether he has legal counsel in Japan.

According to customs, Harris had arrived in Okinawa, a resort region famed for its beaches and U.S. military bases about 930 miles southwest of Tokyo, on a sightseeing trip from Britain, with a layover in Taiwan.

In addition to Jeremy Harris, a few other notable celebs have run up against Japan’s strict drug laws.

Japan is known for its strict drug laws, where even small amounts of banned substances can trigger criminal prosecution. While penalties may not be as severe as death sentences imposed in some other Asian countries for drug crimes, the consequences remain harsh. Harris is far from the first high-profile visitor to run up against Japan’s rigid drug enforcement.

The Independent notes that several foreign celebrities have faced similar trouble in recent years, among them former Australian rugby star Blake Ferguson, who was arrested in 2021, on suspicion of possessing illegal drugs, reportedly cocaine, the Guardian noted. Additionally, Grammy-winning DJ David Morales was detained in 2018 after authorities at Fukuoka Airport allegedly discovered 0.3 grams of MDMA in his bag.

An even earlier headline-making case came in 1980, when Paul McCartney was taken into custody for carrying marijuana upon arrival in Tokyo — a violation that led to his long-term ban from entering Japan.

Harris rose to prominence with the 2018 success of Slave Play, and has since emerged as one of the most prolific young creatives in theatre and film, according to Playbill. His stage credits include Daddy: A Melodrama, Black Exhibition, Yell: A Documentary of My Time Here, and Spirit of the People, which premiered this summer at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

As a producer, Jeremy Harris helped bring to life Broadway and Off-Broadway works such as Ain’t No Mo’, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and Invasive Species via the Vineyard Theatre. On screen, he co-wrote and produced the film Zola, and appeared in shows including Gossip Girl, Emily in Paris and The Sweet East — along with producing series such as Irma Vep and Euphoria.

