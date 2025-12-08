‘Married To Medicine’ Cast Celebrates 12th Season At ATL Premiere Party, Surgically Sharp Sophistication Ensues [Exclusive]

Source: Paras Griffin / Bravo

The ladies of Married To Medicine were seen on the scene on Thursday serving surgically sharp sophistication, sass, and class at LoKee ATL for a celebration of the 12th season of their beloved Bravo show.

The buzzy night brought out Atlanta’s finest who posed for pics, sipped signatures, and danced the night away amid the show’s premiere that teased a season brimming with sisterhood, shade, and standout stories.

The event marked Dr. Mimi’s first time kicking off a new season as a returning cast member, something that she told BOSSIP felt absolutely correct.

“It feels good, the ladies are wonderful,” said the psychiatrist. “We all have our ups and downs. We have our little twerks, our little quirks. Whatever you want to call it, but it’s good. It feels good.”

As fans prepare for new highs, hurdles, and heated moments, Dr. Mimi said they can expect the kind of conflict and charisma the so-called “most underrated show on Bravo” is known for.

“You can expect ups and downs,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “Expect the people to try you, but you also keep it cute. You keep it classy. You don’t let the people make you bothered.”

She added with a laugh that while the ladies try to avoid going low, “If you try me, I’m gonna try it back.”

Dr. Mimi’s poise and fun shade were especially evident as viewers watched her host her first major event, the Polo Classic. The elegant affair took a turn when Quad and Dr. Simone reignited their long-running tension, and Dr. Mimi made it clear she wanted no part of the chaos.

“The people have grudges,” she told BOSSIP. “They have a long history of whatever they got going on, but don’t bring that mess over here. Leave that over there. Let’s keep it cute at the classic.”

She joked that, if needed, she could offer the ladies a therapy session since she is a psychologist, adding,

“We can have a session. We don’t have to do it at my event.”

Beyond the drama, this season also offers a deeper look at Dr. Mimi’s home life as she opens up about caring for her nine-year-old son, who has moderate autism and additional intellectual and behavioral considerations.

“My household is very busy,” she explained. “We’re just showing what it’s like to parent those with special needs and bringing real life to TV.”

As the premiere party continued, Dr. Simone commented on the first episode’s unexpected intensity.

“The premiere was spicier than expected,” she told BOSSIP. “We like the spicy though. It was tough, but we’re doing the best we can and getting along as best we can.”

Simone’s beef with Quad resurfaces this season, particularly after she received a last-minute invite to Quad’s party, and she shared that the déjà vu was not welcome.

“It really did rehash some old feelings,” said Simone. “I love Quad. I don’t know why we can’t get it back on track, but an invitation two hours before the party is a definite no.”

Her husband Cecil supported her decision entirely.

“I didn’t get to go to the party,” he said. “I felt bad about it, but I knew as well as I know my name that Simone is not going to a party two hours before. She’s technically not going four hours or six or eight. She needs at least a day or two.”

Later at the premiere, Toya Bush-Harris added her trademark humor to the night as she reflected on her role in the premiere.

When BOSSIP told her she carried the first episode, she quipped,

“I mean, the first episode or the first 10 seasons? What are we talking about here? I’m not even being cocky.”

Her storyline revisits the tension around Dr. Eugene’s demanding work schedule, one where he works several hours away from. Amid #M2M watchers claiming that Toya is unfairly giving him a hard time about his schedule, Eugene summed it up simply by saying, “She’s missing her husband.”

The couple also sparked plenty of conversation with their expansive new closet, a space Toya defended to BOSSIP with heartfelt pride.

“I don’t know about him, but I shared a room until I moved out of my mother’s house,” she recalled. “I shared the bathroom with the whole house. So I feel like I’ve worked enough to have my own closets, my own home and raise my kids in the total opposite way that I was raised.”

She shared that her mother agreed, telling her this year that she is proud of how far Toya has come.

The evening also shone a spotlight on Brandi Milton, one of the two new nurse practitioners alongside Angel Love, joining the cast. Brandi said the experience has been a whirlwind.

“It has been an amazing experience,” she told BOSSIP. “Highs, lows, everything in between. The shade, the laughter, the friendship, the non-friendship. Everything.”

She embraced the challenge head-on, especially as the show finally includes a nurse practitioner in its medical mix.

“This was the first year they considered having one, so it was about time,” she said. “I wanted to represent for all my nurses and practitioners and show a different side of us.”

Brandi also addressed the highly-discussed moment Dr. Jackie publicly questioned whether her thyroid gland appeared enlarged. Brandi transformed the awkward encounter into advocacy.

“It was a tough situation,” she told BOSSIP. “I was caught off guard, but it was important because so many people are impacted by it. I wanted to speak out and give people backstory and empower them.”

She added that she thanked Dr. Jackie for apologizing and hopes the exchange becomes a teachable moment.

“Just like me teaching about thyroid health, I hope it’s a teachable moment about how you interact with people,” she said.

As the cast toasted to the night, the group celebrated another win; the city of Atlanta gave them a proclamation marking 12 seasons of marriage and medicine sprinkled with signature shade and sincerity.

