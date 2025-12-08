Goonica Said ‘Gimme!’ Monica Takes Ray J’s Phone Mid-Concert After His Recent Rants About Bizarre Beef Between Beyoncé & Brandy

Goonica ain’t going! Ray J’s continuous “crashouts” must be stopped, and Monica took care of business onstage by sisterly snatching his phone onstage at The Boy Is Mine Tour. Days after an arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on his ex-wife, Princess Love, Ray J dragged Brandy into more unhinged headlines about a mysterious beef with Beyoncé.

Source: Prince Williams/Paras Griffin

Brandy’s brother went viral once again thanks to Monica putting a stop to his social media shenanigans. The R&B baddie gave Ray J some of the spotlight he’s always chasing by putting him on a playful punishment in front of the entire crowd at an Atlanta performance on Dec. 4.

The “So Gone” singer assured everyone:

“Before we leave here, I am going to take Ray J’s phone. Ray J, give me the phone… give me the phone, Ray,” she said, waiting for him to hand it over from the front row.

Monica thanked the reality TV star after putting him on brotherly blast, joking that he’s family to her like Brandy.

“We love you, Ray J. Y’all make some noise for Ray J. He’s not just Brandy’s brother, but he’s my brother, too,” she continued.

Brandy joked that her co-headliner just gave Ray J something new to run his mouth about:

“I hope you know I’m [gonna] have to hear this all night, ‘Monica is my sister now!'”

Ray J Drags Beyoncé About Dissing Brandy Backstage At The Boy Is Mine Tour, Fans Accuse Him Of Hacking His Sister’s To Troll Bey

The comedic call-out follows Ray J ranting about Jay-Z and Beyoncé not showing his sister love despite attending multiple shows and visiting backstage. He took to Instagram with a video dragging the celebrity couple for not speaking or taking pictures with Brandy.

“Come on, say what’s up to Brandy. JAY-Z and Beyoncé, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B, I don’t like that.” He also claims they walk right past Brandy’s dressing room without acknowledging her, while somehow making plenty of time for Monica,” he said in the clip he predicted would get him in “trouble.”

Fans also suspect Ray J took the middle-aged adolescent antics a step further with more internet instigating. Around the same time Ray J dragged Bey, some confounding comments from Brandy’s Instagram page uncharacteristically threw shade at the “16 Carriages” singer. What in the Mean Girls is going on here?

“That’s my outfit you down here in,” wrote Brandy’s Instagram in a posted and deleted comment. “I dare you to come down here again and take a picture with me it will go viral!!!”

Fans Aren’t Here For Ray J’s Drama, Accuse Him Of “Controlling The Media” To Distract From His Domestic Violence Arrest

Even after all the bad behavior, Monica still defended Ray J’s ridiculous reputation at the Atlanta concert, claiming that “in all he does, he means well.” While that’s some sweet sibling energy, several fans and Princess Love disagree!

Many comments claim Ray J deliberately pitted two of the most diehard fanbases against each other to take the heat off the domestic violence incident he livestreamed on Thanksgiving.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Ray J was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to shoot his ex-wife as she tried to leave with the former couple’s children. He livestreamed the argument on Twitch, which issued a lifetime ban due to the disturbing and potentially deadly nature of the altercation. “I’ll shoot the f*** out of you,” he warned while appearing to hold a handgun.

Ray J doubled down in a now-deleted video that he did nothing wrong because he “defended” his children from Princess driving drunk with them in the car. He said he expected the police to force Princess and her relatives to leave, but they arrested him for the alleged threats.

The “One Wish” menace isn’t the only one defending his actions. His mom, Sonja Norwood, defended him from social media shade that she “raised a terrible son.” The iconic momager may never call out her 44-year-old baby boy, but at least his new big sister, Monica, finally answered the collective prayers to take Ray J’s phone.

