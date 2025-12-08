Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are spinning the block again. The former couple was spotted at Art Basel Miami Beach looking very much like two people who are not done with each other, and the receipts are adding fuel to the reunion rumors, just in time for cozy season.

According to Page Six, the pair hit Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub in the early hours of the morning and were all over each other inside the VIP section as they watched 50 Cent take the stage. The outlet reports they arrived holding hands and got cozy, with Lori sitting on Damson’s lap as they whispered and danced together throughout the night.

A source told the publication the two looked like a “very happy couple,” and Damson was smiling, taking shots, and enjoying the moment as Lori danced and vibed to “P.I.M.P.” and “Magic Stick.” They stayed in the club until after 4 a.m., leaving hand in hand as they made their way through the Art Week crowds. Chance the Rapper was also spotted partying nearby, but the real show seemed to be Lori and Damson’s chemistry.

PEOPLE backed up the sightings with additional details, reporting the pair arrived together and stayed close the entire night. A source told the outlet Lori sat on Damson’s lap as they talked intimately, with his hand around her waist and her arm draped over his shoulder. When 50 Cent performed, Lori turned to dance while Damson stayed more laidback, quietly enjoying the moment. The two left the club hand in hand, with Damson Idris guiding Lori through the crowd like a gentleman.

This Art Basel link-up comes just months after the pair was seen together in Puerto Vallarta during a beach getaway. They were seen laughing, splashing in the water, and sharing affectionate moments, sparking the first wave of reconciliation rumors. Though they broke up in November 2023 after a year of dating, both said at the time that they parted on good terms with love and respect.

Based on their Miami behavior, it looks like “just friends” may not be the full story anymore. Only time will tell, but the Lori Harvey and Damson Idris saga has officially entered its next chapter.

