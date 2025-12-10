Sylvester Stallone Wants Philly’s Famous ‘Rocky’ Statue Back

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Sylvester Stallone, the iconic actor behind the legendary “Rocky Balboa,” recently sparked a wave of public debate by requesting the return of the original Rocky statue, which has stood at the base of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps for decades. The statue, originally created as a prop for Rocky III in 1982, has become a beloved symbol of perseverance and pride for the city of Philadelphia.

Stallone’s request initially led to plans for the city to replace the original statue with a replica, crafted from the same mold by the original sculptor, A. Thomas Schomberg. The replica, which had been temporarily placed at the top of the museum steps during the 2024 RockyFest, was set to become a permanent fixture. However, the proposal faced significant public backlash, with many Philadelphians expressing their attachment to the original statue and its deep cultural significance.

In a surprising turn of events, Stallone reversed his decision following heartfelt feedback from the community. At a Philadelphia Art Commission meeting, city officials announced that Stallone had graciously decided to let the city retain the original statue. This decision was celebrated as a victory for the millions of fans who view the statue as a symbol of resilience and the indomitable spirit of Philadelphia.

The Rocky statue has a storied history, having been moved multiple times since its creation. Initially placed at the top of the museum steps for Rocky III, it was later relocated to various sites, including the Spectrum sports complex, before finding its current home at the base of the steps. The statue’s journey reflects its evolving role as both a piece of cinematic history and a cherished public monument.

The city now plans to formalize the placement of the original statue at its current location, while the replica will be used for exhibitions and other purposes.

For fans of the Rocky franchise and the city alike, the statue remains more than just a piece of art—it is a testament to the power of grit, determination, and the enduring bond between a city and its cinematic hero.

