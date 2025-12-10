6ix9ine Ordered To Attend Drug And Mental Health Programs Post-Prison Release

Source: @6ix9ine / Instagram

6ix9ine will face some strict rules once he returns home after his upcoming prison bid.

Judge Paul Engelmayer, who handled his RICO case back in 2019, has sentenced the Gummo rapper to three months for violating the terms of his supervised release. He was caught with cocaine and MDMA and was also involved in an assault inside a Florida mall. He’s scheduled to begin his sentence on Jan.6 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The Bushwick tattle-teller told TMZ he’s not worried and even plans to get back in shape while inside.

Tekashi also said he expects to be placed in protective custody because of his past cooperation with authorities. Still, he doesn’t seem bothered; he’s more focused on the weight he claims to be losing by eating only one box of Oreo cookies a day. Sounds like an efficient diet plan. After his three-month stint, the judge is requiring him to complete court-ordered drug and mental health treatment.

Counting down to January, the FEFE rapper has also added new ink, most notably a large lion tattoo covering his right cheek. The tattoo immediately sparked comments online, with one user writing, I really be wondering what be going through these celebrities’ heads when they get these big a** face tattoos. I really think it’s a mental illness…”

At this point, 6ix9ine wildin’ out before heading back to jail at the top of the year is no surprise to anyone, including himself.

