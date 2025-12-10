Ghetts, who appeared in Netflix’s sci-fi series Supacell, will not appear on the show’s second season, according to a new report. Ghetts, who established his career as a rapper ahead of acting, pleaded guilty to hitting a man crossing the road back in October, then driving off.

As shared by the Metropolitan Police via its public relations arm, Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke-Samuel, appeared Monday (December 8) at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, also known as Old Bailey.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one count of causing death by dangerous driving in the October 18 incident that took place in East London. Clarke-Sameul struck Yubin Tamang, 20, while driving twice the speed limit in the zone. Tamang died two days later from his injuries.

“Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Yubin’s family. While nothing can undo their loss, today’s two guilty pleas mark a step toward justice. We hope this brings them some measure of comfort,” said. Detective Inspector Mark Braithwaite, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, in a statement.

“In this case, the outstanding work and diligence of our investigation team, led by Detective Sergeant Faye Cook, ensured that Clarke-Samuel had no choice but to plead guilty to two charges today,” the statment concluded.

Supacell is currently filming its second season, but cast details aren’t yet known.

Ghetts is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on February 12 of 2026.

Ghetts Will Not Appear In ‘Supacell’ Season 2 After Killing Man In Hit-And-Run was originally published on hiphopwired.com