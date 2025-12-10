Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 3 Months In Prison For Violating Prison Release

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Months after Tekashi 6ix9ine was found to have violated his supervised release, the rainbow haired rapper has been held accountable for his transgression and will have to serve a baby bid behind bars to start his new year.

According to ABC News, this past Friday (Dec. 5) Tekashi 6ix9ine (born Daniel Hernandez) was sentenced to three months in federal prison for violating the terms of his supervised release earlier this year. While the man is no stranger to the prison system at this point, it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to avoid serving out his full sentence this time, as he has no one to throw under the bus to save his skin.

The news comes just weeks after Tekashi 6ix9ine’s family suffered a harrowing ordeal when masked gunmen invaded his home in Florida and held his mother at gunpoint. Couple that with the news that Tekashi’s rumored girlfriend was gunned down this past summer in New York, it seems like 2025 is a year that the embattled rapper is certainly looking forward to leaving behind. Unfortunately, he’ll have to begin his new year in a federal cage. He’s set to report to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, on Jan. 6.

Per ABC News:

It’s the second time in a little over a year that the rapper has been sentenced to prison for violations of his supervised release.

He was to a month-and-a-half in prison back in November of 2024 after pleading guilty to five violations, including traveling without permission to Las Vegas and Sarasota, FL, twice failing to comply with drug testing, and testing positive for methamphetamines.

It should be interesting to see how the inmates “welcome” the well-known snitch to his new home or whether he’ll automatically be thrown into protective custody, given his infamy.

What do y’all think about Tekashi 6ix9ine being sentenced to three months behind bars? How do y’all think this will play out this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

