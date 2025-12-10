‘Call of Duty’ No Longer Getting Back-To-Back Releases Following ‘Black Ops 7’s Disappointing Launch

Activision / Call of Duty

Activision is reading the writing on the wall after Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s disappointing launch and lackluster critical reception, and has made a sound decision regarding the video game franchise’s back-to-back release window.

COD fans don’t expect any more multiple back-to-back releases of Black Ops or Modern Warfare games.

Activision and the numerous studios involved with the games reached their decision after two Modern Warfare games in 2022 and 2024, and two Black Ops games in 2024 and 2025, plus negative feedback on Black Ops 7 and disappointing sales numbers.

Activision dropped the news on the Call of Duty official website in a statement that did own up to Black Ops 7’s failure to meet fans’ standards, as well as other criticism levied against the popular first-person shooter franchise.

The post begins:

First off, thank you for all for the feedback we have received over the last few months. Call of Duty has enjoyed long-standing success because of all of you, a passionate community that demands excellence and deserves nothing less. We also know that for some of you, the Franchise has not met your expectations fully. To be very clear, we know what you expect and rest assured we will deliver, and overdeliver, on those expectations as we move forward.

Regarding no longer dropping back-to-back titles, the Call of Duty team said:

We will no longer do back-to-back releases of Modern Warfare or Black Ops games. The reasons are many, but the main one is to ensure we provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year.

We will drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental. While we aren’t sharing those plans today, we look forward to doing so when the time is right. Changes Are Coming To Call of Duty

The post also shared several changes fans of COD can expect going forward, while announcing that those who still don’t own the game will have an opportunity to play Black Ops 7’s multiplayer zombies mode for free, plus launching a Double XP weekend in hopes of giving those players on the fence a chance to “experience the game firsthand and decide for yourselves.”

In essence, by them no longer having to worry about spitting out numerous Call of Duty games at a breakneck pace, they vow to give Black Ops 7 “unprecedented season support” and “won’t rest until Black Ops 7 earns its place as one of the best Black Ops games we’ve ever made.”

That would be a herculean task because we don’t know how they will improve that campaign, which is one of the worst in recent memory. But regarding multiplayer, it was well-received, so we assume the COD team will only have to build on that momentum.

On top of the game being lackluster, Black Ops 7 had to contend with stiff competition from Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders, both of which stole its thunder and contributed to it being one of the worst-selling entries in the franchise.

Then there is the whole launching on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate situation, which is also contributing to lackluster sales numbers, even though the exact number is not available.

This decision to ditch the back-to-back release window is a stunning admission on their part that the game is not up to standards and that something went wrong during Black Ops 7 development, leading to the poor state it launched in.

We’re glad the studio is taking accountability, and who knows, giving the developers a break could be beneficial and lead to COD getting back to the quality it’s best known for.

Taking a year off worked for the WWE 2K franchise, and now it’s easily the best wrestling video game out, so this might work for COD.

