Bruna Ferreira, The Woman With Family Ties To Karoline Leavitt, Released From ICE Custody On Bond

The mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt‘s nephew, Bruna Ferreira, has been released from an ICE detention facility on bond after a judge agreed that she wasn’t a flight risk, her attorney said. And — surprise, surprise — Ferreira doesn’t appear to be the “criminal illegal alien” that the Trump administration immediately branded her as.

According to PBS News, Ferreira, 33, is a longtime Massachusetts resident who was previously engaged to Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt. As previously reported, she and Michael share an 11-year-old son, and she was driving to New Hampshire to pick up that son when ICE agents arrested her in Revere, Mass., on Nov. 12. Her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, said his client came to the U.S. as a toddler and later enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which PBS described as “the Obama-era policy that shields immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.” Pomerleau also said Ferreira was in the process of applying for a green card at the time of her arrest.

At some point, Ferreira was moved to a detention facility in Louisiana, where an immigration judge ordered her release on $1,500 bond, according to Pomerleau.

“We argued that she wasn’t a danger or a flight risk,” he told PBS via text message. “The government stipulated to our argument and never once argued that she was criminal illegal alien and waived appeal.”

And that would be odd, considering the fact that when Ferreira’s arrest was announced, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson wasted no time in releasing the following statement:

“ICE arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil. She has a previous arrest for battery. She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999. She is currently at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center and is in removal proceedings. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, all individuals unlawfully present in the United States are subject to deportation.”

As previously reported, Pomerleau disputed DHS’s characterization of his client as a criminal, saying she “has no criminal record whatsoever” and that if the government says otherwise, it should “show us the proof.” At any rate, DHS’s more recent statement regarding Ferreira doesn’t call her a criminal, but it does note that she’ll be treated like one, despite being free for now.

“She will have periodic mandatory check-ins with ICE law enforcement to ensure she is abiding by the terms of her release,” the spokesperson said. “The Department of Homeland Security will continue to work to remove all aliens illegally present in the country as quickly as possible.”

Like most, if not all, publicized cases involving ICE, Border Patrol, and the government’s non-criminal immigrant detainees, Ferreira’s appears to be one of those cases that makes you wonder what we’re even doing here. Are we really saving America from dangerous “illegals” by locking up an active mother who has been in the U.S. since she was a small child and only has one alleged arrest that may or may not have even happened? Are we really making America great again by trying to deport a woman who poses no threat and has only ever known the U.S. as a place to call home? Is it really this important to separate a mother from her son?

Also, one can only wonder how much Leavitt knew about her nephew’s mother, whom she has said next to nothing about publicly. Clearly, Ferreira wasn’t some distant person the family barely knew and wasn’t active in her son’s life. You’d think Leavitt would have known Ferreira was here, and that she had been here since she was a toddler. Perhaps Leavitt didn’t know about her questionable legal status, but does she even care about the fate of the mother of her brother’s child?

Of course, considering that Leavitt, like everyone else in President Donald Trump’s administration, is little more than a puppet, who has abandoned any semblance of integrity to parrot the president’s round-the-clock propaganda, we should expect her to choose MAGA over family.

What a sad way to make a dishonest living.

