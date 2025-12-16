Waldorf Astoria Washington DC To Host Holiday Spectacular

The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC will play host to a one-night event that family and friends can partake in to get into the holiday spirit. The Waldorf Astoria will host the Holiday Spectacular this Wednesday (Dec. 17), which will see the lavish luxury hotel morph into a festive wonderland full of family-friendly delights.

For visitors of the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC’s Holiday Spectacular, they will be greeted with options such as small bites fitting for the season and inspired by the hotel’s well-regarded afternoon tea service. There will also be a holiday mimosa bar, and hot chocolate will be served.

There will also be live entertainment, complimentary photo portraits by a towering tree that will serve as a memento of the occasion, and there are rumblings that a certain fellow from the North Pole will be making an appearance and see who has been naughty or nice.

The Holiday Spectacular is just one of many holiday-themed events at the hotel. There is also a Spirit Of The Season Holiday Package for an overnight stay at the hotel for two, a visit to the swanky Tasting Room featuring several high-end liquor and wine brands, complete with a tasting session, a $150 spa credit, and more.

There is also a Toast to 2026 New Year’s Eve Package with an overnight stay for two, a $100 dining credit for New Year’s Day, guaranteed early check-in and late checkout, a private table at the Peacock Alley New Year’s Eve celebration with a $300 dining credit, and more.

