Pooh Shiesty Says New Album Is on the Way

Pooh Shiesty is officially stepping back into the spotlight.

The Memphis rapper recently confirmed that a new album is on the way, with plans to release the project in spring 2026. The announcement came during a recent Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden, where Shiesty opened up about his return to music and what fans can expect next.

Last week, Pooh Shiesty released “FDO (First Day Out)”, his first single since being released from prison in early October.

The track quickly caught attention across social media and streaming platforms, serving as both a comeback statement and a reminder of his signature sound.

Built around dark, minimal production, “FDO” delivers the raw, focused energy fans associate with Pooh Shiesty. Instead of chasing trends, the rapper leaned into authenticity, setting the tone for what’s ahead.

The response online was immediate. Fans praised Pooh Shiesty for staying true to his sound and picking up right where he left off.

Many longtime listeners noted that “FDO” feels like a continuation of his earlier work rather than a forced reinvention, while newer fans saw the track as a strong introduction to his catalog.

The momentum from the single helped fuel excitement around the album announcement, making it clear that this return is part of a bigger plan.

While spring 2026 may seem far off, the timing appears intentional.

This will be Pooh Shiesty’s first full-length project since his incarceration, giving the album added weight and anticipation.

The extended rollout allows space for additional singles, strategic collaborations, and a focused comeback rather than a rushed release.

