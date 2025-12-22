The TikTok Awards: Here's What Went Down Last Night
On Dec. 18, notable stars from across social media, music, theater, and fashion gathered in Los Angeles for the inaugural U.S. TikTok Awards. Hosted by actress La La Anthony, the ceremony aired live on TikTok and Tubi from the Hollywood Palladium, celebrating some of the platform’s most influential creators and cultural tastemakers.
Dozens of internet personalities were nominated across 14 categories, including longtime influencers such as Bretman Rock, Tineke Younger, Glamzilla, and Keith Lee. The Creator of the Year category featured a competitive lineup, with Alix Earle facing off against Adam Waheed, Brooke Monk, Keith Lee, and Kristy Sarah. Several music artists were also recognized throughout the night, including Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Laufey, Ravyn Lenae, and Sombr.
Here’s what went down and who won big.
Keith Lee Won the Creator Of The Year Award and attended the ceremony with his wife, Ronni.
The biggest honor of the evening went to food vlogger Keith Lee, who took home the 2025 Creator of the Year award. Presented by Paris Hilton, the moment proved emotional for the beloved creator. “I never in a million years thought I was going to be standing on this stage,” Lee said, tearing up as he accepted the award, according to PEOPLE.
With more than 17 million followers on TikTok, Lee is known for his viral food reviews that spotlight and uplift small businesses. “This means more to me than I can explain,” he said, reflecting on his upbringing as a shy child. “TikTok provided me a platform to be able to talk about that,” he added, before thanking his wife, Ronni, for helping him get started on the app.
In honor of Lee’s win, La La Anthony announced a charitable contribution. “In the spirit of our new Creator of the Year, Keith Lee, TikTok will be contributing 50,000 to Feeding America.” She added, “Keith Lee has used his influence to help fellow citizens facing food insecurity, and TikTok is honored to contribute to the cause.”
“I never thought that I would be here. I never thought that I would be able to speak in public,” Lee said after the ceremony on the red carpet, noting how he dealt with anxiety growing up. “I’m speechless.”
Paris Hilton, Jeremiah Brown, and Mariah Rose also took home awards.
The night also celebrated excellence beyond digital content. Paris Hilton won Muse of the Year, beating out Angel Reese, Coco Gauff, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Shay Mitchell. She was presented the award by beauty influencer and “very demure” icon Joolie LeBron.
Jeremiah Brown, an alum from Love Island Season 7, also struck gold, winning the Rising Star of the Year award for his growing social media presence and impact.
The ceremony featured a performance by Ciara and appearances from stars including Jordan Chiles, who danced alongside Ezra Sosa during an electrifying onstage performance.
Later on in the night, the Olympic champ presented sports influencer and Hoops for Hotties founder, Mariah Rose, with the MVP Award for the “significant impact” she made with her content throughout 2025.
Beauty mogul Stormi Steele, Bob the Drag Queen, Love Island alum Ace Greene, Charity Lawson, and Cedric the Entertainer were also in attendance for the big ceremony, serving up serious style.
The event, themed “New Era, New Icons,” marked the first U.S. edition of the TikTok Awards, following successful ceremonies in more than 20 countries worldwide.
Did you watch the TikTok Awards on Thursday? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section and see the full list of winners below.
CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Adam Waheed
- Alix Earle
- Brooke Monk
- Keith Lee — WINNER
- Kristy Sarah
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Bretman Rock — WINNER
- Chris Finck
- Ron Clark
- Taylor Timinskas
- Turkuaz Kitchen
RISING STAR OF THE YEAR
- Caleb Hearon
- Keenan Iwinski (DrewKey5000)
- Jeremiah Brown (Findjeremiah) — WINNER
- Eddy Nieblas
- Sydney Jo
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Alex Warren — WINNER
- KATSEYE
- Laufey
- Ravyn Lenae
- Sombr
STORYTELLER OF THE YEAR
- Jordan Howlett (jordan_the_stallion8)
- Katie Van Slyke
- Logan Moffitt
- Jordan Netzel (TheLawnTools)
- Tineke Younger — WINNER
MUSE OF THE YEAR
- Angel Reese
- Coco Gauff
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Paris Hilton — WINNER
- Shay Mitchell
TIKTOK FOR GOOD AWARD
- Alexis Nikole
- Caitlin Sarian (Cybersecurity Girl)
- Sam Hyun
- Sasha Hamdani
- Zach and Pat Valentine — WINNER
MY SHOW IS ON AWARD
- Monse (cvnela)
- Dayane Chrissel — WINNER
- Reece Feldman (guywithamoviecamera)
- Just The Nobodys
- Supes
MVP OF THE YEAR
- Brittany Wilson Isenhour
- Daniel Buyeske
- Mariah Rose — WINNER
- Matt Kiatipis
- Mo Ali
OKAY SLAY AWARD
- Glamzilla
- Katie Fang — WINNER
- Meredith Duxbury
- Miss Darcei
- Wisdom Kaye
I WAS TODAY YEARS OLD AWARD
- Dr. Barlow’s Intro to Af-Am
- Alexis and Dean
- Astro Alexandra
- Law By Mike — WINNER
- Odd Animal Specimens
IMMEDIATELY ADDED TO CART AWARD
- Boise Brook
- GiniGlow
- Kelsey Martinez
- KlothesMinded — WINNER
- Lexi Rosenstein
CAPCUT CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Chloe Shih
- Liah Yoo
- Monique Yvonne Jones
- Paige Piskin
- Recider — WINNER
TIKTOK LIVE CREATOR OF THE YEAR
- Elizabeth Esparza — WINNER
- Ezee x Natalie
- Jonathan Tilkin
- Jordan Blue
- Kira Lise
