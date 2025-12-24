Jaylen Brown Looks To Profit Off Hairline Struggles With Hair Growth Supplement Partnership

Winslow Townson / Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown is making lemonade out of lemons regarding his hair issues.

Taking to Instagram, Brown announced he has partnered with Nutrafol, a vitamin supplement that promotes hair growth.

In the Instagram Reel for the announcement, Brown says, “I know y’all caught that little hair situation on social media. Y’all even caught me calling the GOAT, tryna get some real advice.”

He continued, “At some point, you start to notice all the little things. For me, my hair started to thin out a bit,” he continued. “Being a professional athlete, you always gotta perform under the bright lights. Everything is magnified. Appearance, the way you walk, the way you talk—everything. This is why I’m excited to start my Nutrafol hair growth journey.”

Brown’s recent business endeavor comes after he made headlines for all the wrong reasons when his hairline rubbed off on opposing players on two separate occasions.

The first time it happened was during a September matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Eagle-eyed watchers noticed the black streak across OG Anunoby’s jersey.

The second time occurred during a November matchup with the Washington Wizards, when Brown left his mark on Kyshawn George’s jersey.

But, good on Brown for staying positive and tackling the issue head-on. He’s even getting support in the comments on the post.

“Bro turned this into a bag… happy for you bro,” wrote Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar Donovan Mitchell.

While others are making light of the moment, like rapper Tobe Nwigwe, who said, “The heart to heart pill poppin transition is legendary.”

While others are pushing him to embrace baldness like former Hot 97 morning show Ebro Darden, who commented, “Lean in my G.”

We hope this works out for Brown.

You can see more reactions below.