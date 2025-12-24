Obama’s Playlist Ends the Debate: Drake and Kendrick Can Coexist

Source: Robert Gauthier / Getty

Barack Obama just dropped his 2025 year-end playlist, and yes — the hip-hop and R&B picks are very much giving “still tapped in.”

Leading the vibes is Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” a smooth, reflective collab that feels right at home on repeat. Drake also made the list with “Nokia,” proving once again that no matter the year, he stays in rotation. Rising star Alex Warren landed a spot with “Ordinary,” while Chance the Rapper brought introspective energy to the mix.

Obama also showed love to global sounds with Burna Boy and Travis Scott’s collaboration, blending Afrobeats and rap in a way that feels both mainstream and forward-thinking. Jamila Woods added soul to the playlist, delivering the kind of R&B depth that’s become her signature.

Then there are the “okay, who put him on?” moments — and honestly, we love to see it. Indie-leaning R&B cuts like Khamari’s “Sycamore Tree” slid in effortlessly, along with a viral newcomer, “Pending” by Lil Naay and Myke Towers, which dropped just last week and is already buzzing online.

What makes Obama’s list hit every year is the balance. It’s not just legacy names or safe picks — it’s a mix of chart-toppers, artists shaping the culture right now, and sounds that feel plugged into what the younger generation is actually listening to.

For a former president, the playlist stays surprisingly current. And for a hip-hop station? Let’s just say… Barack’s aux privileges are still intact.

