Drake Gifts BenDaDonnn Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory

Drake is continuing to embrace the world of streaming and got himself into the Christmas spirit early by gifting fans in his ongoing three-day holiday stream with BenDaDonnn. On the second day of the event, Drake surprised BenDaDonnn with a Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory vehicle, shocking the social media star.

Drake kicked off his three-day stream on Kick on Sunday with a sponsorship from online casino and sports betting platform, Stake. The OVO honcho has promised to share a percentage of his Stake wins with one fan, although he himself said that it hasn’t been a good year for him on the betting front.

On the second day of the stream, BenDaDonnn was greeted by the 6 God, who took the time to show off his fleet of expensive vehicles. At one point, Drake motions to the Rolls-Royce and tells the Memphis star that the car is his, although BenDaDonnn thought his friend was trolling him.

With the moment sinking in, Drake, in a good mood, pushes Ben into the ride, who is left nearly speechless after the major moment.

For those unfamiliar with BenDaDonnn, the popular figure made his mark online with several hilarious videos with entertainers such as Sexyy Red, Adin Ross, and others from the ever-growing streaming world. He currently has over 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, along with a strong presence across all major social media platforms.

