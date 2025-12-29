Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

Christmas 2025 had a sprinkle of everything: stunning sleigh belles, the surging reemergence of the Grinch, Michael Irvin eating a giant steak in a white tuxedo, Snoop Dogg c-walking in Santa red on Netflix, Marty Supreme-mania sweeping across social media, and another year of hilarious shenanigans on the internet.

This year, Netflix gifted everyone with its second annual NFL Christmas Gameday where the Cowboys beating the Commanders 30-23 (how bout them Cowboys!) and the Lions losing to the Vikings 23-10.

In the star-studded followup to Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Christmas performance, Snoop Dogg spread holiday cheer with help from Martha Stewart, George Clinton, and special guests HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, and REI AMI from Netflix’s most popular film ever, KPOP DEMON HUNTERS.

Joined by a 30-person choir, drummer boys, and 30 Snoopette dancers, Snoop’s buzzy set was a carnival of Christmasness where the 54-year-old legend sprinkled holiday classics like “My Favorite Things” between performances of “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” and “Drop it Like it’s Hot.”

Other standout moments including an appearance by Grammy-winning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year, Lainey Wilson, performing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” from the Snoopmobile and a surprise performance from renowned vocalists Maestro Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli who closed out the holiday celebration with “White Christmas.”

What was your fave part of Snoop’s Halftime Party? Did you get everything you wanted for Christmas? Tell us down below and unwrap the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from Christmas 2025 on the flip.