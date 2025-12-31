Gospel Legend Richard Smallwood Passes Away at 77

Richard Smallwood, a towering figure in gospel music, died on December 30, 2025, at the age of 77. Celebrated for his soulful compositions and rich contributions to gospel, Smallwood’s music bridged traditional and contemporary styles, influencing countless artists and uplifting audiences worldwide. Hits like “Total Praise” and “I Love the Lord” solidified his place as a beloved maestro in the gospel community.

Born on November 30, 1948, Smallwood’s career spanned decades, earning him Grammy nominations, multiple Dove Awards, and cementing his status as a leading voice in gospel music. Beyond his artistry, he mentored young musicians and nurtured talent throughout the gospel scene.

The Smallwood family has announced that official funeral arrangements are forthcoming and has requested privacy during this difficult time. Fans and fellow artists are already sharing tributes, celebrating the enduring legacy of a man whose music touched the hearts of millions.

