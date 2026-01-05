Why Stacey Rusch Is Our Reality Star To Watch In 2026

Stacey Rusch emerged as a fan-favorite on RHOP, captivating viewers with her confidence and authenticity.

Stacey's bold approach and viral moments have made her essential to the future of the Potomac franchise.

Stacey balances her fiery exchanges with honesty about motherhood, creating a relatable and refreshing presence on the show.

Every new year brings a fresh list of stars to watch, and when it comes to reality TV, there’s one name that keeps making headlines: Stacey Rusch.

After a buzzy 2025, The Real Housewives of the Potomac star has emerged as one of Bravo’s most recognized and quotable personalities. And anyone watching the DMV version of the franchise knows exactly why.

The former QVC host turned Bravo firecracker has taken 2025 reality TV by storm. Most newer cast members glide into reality shows, usually giving themselves a year or two before going hard with others on the show.

Stacey Rusch Didn’t Tip-Toe Into RHOP, She’s Taking Center Stage

But this is not Stacey’s storyline, nor does it seem to be her mode of operation. Stacey officially premiered on Potomac in October 2024. She was a new addition to Season 9 – and it didn’t take long for viewers to notice.

The mother of one didn’t tiptoe into RHOP. Sis busted the door wide open.

Sharp, confident, and a complete glamour girl, she has instantly become a fan favorite. Her wit is entertaining, her hair and beauty are unmatched, and she refuses to shrink when challenged—no matter who steps to her.

Whether castmates question her marriage, her fashion choices, or her tone, Stacey holds her ground – never over-explaining, never folding, never apologizing for being exactly who she is. She’s married to Thiemo Rusch – after divorcing him and reuniting—and is quick to remind others of her actual housewife status.

She’s had run-ins, fiery exchanges, or simply something to say about many of her cast members. From OGs like Gizelle Bryant to newer members like Tia Glover and Keiarna Stewart, anyone can catch Stacey’s smoke.

Stacey Rusch Is Ushering A New Era of Potomac – And Fans Are Loving It

At a time when Bravo fans of the Potomac franchise were craving more authenticity and popping storylines, Stacey emerged as one of the leading ladies ready to give it to them.

The absence of former cast member Karen Huger also gave Stacey space to build a name for herself. While the franchise did bring back Monique Samuels in the middle of last season, the network was clearly looking for a big personality to keep fans clicking, sharing, creating viral memes, and asking for more.

Stacey has now entered the chat.

Online, the response has been instant. The cannabis line owner went viral multiple times last year, with fans turning her confessionals, reactions, and one-liners into memes that lived on timelines for weeks. Her background as a former QVC host has only fueled the moment. Viewers love how naturally she commands the camera.

She was – and effortlessly created – the moment(s).

Stacey also stands out because of how she shows up amid the chaos. Between tense group dinners and pointed side-eyes, she’s been open about motherhood, protecting her peace, and setting clear boundaries—on and off camera. That honesty makes her relatable in a refreshing way.

As RHOP continues to tape, Stacey feels essential to its future. Love her or side-eye her, one thing is clear: Potomac is more interesting when Stacey is in the room.

Why Stacey Rusch Is Our Reality Star To Watch In 2026 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com