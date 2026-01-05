New Year, New Slays! A Gallery Of Gussied Up Girlies Who Served NYE Glam On The Gram

New year, new slays!

Source: IG: @porchiamarie

Everyone’s favorite glam girlies were gussied up and gorgeous in their hautest NYE fits which served as a fitting finale to a shenanigan-stuffed 2025 while setting the tone for an already eventful 2026.

One of those dolled up divas was Chlöe Bailey who proclaimed that her “body is tea” when a miserable troll claimed she was “getting big” during a recent livestream.

In the now-viral video, Chloe was busy putting together furniture in her place when a commenter slithered into her stream with bad energy about her weight.

“No, I’m not. I’m actually losing weight,” said Bailey. “And even if I was getting big, and? What about it?” she said. “Why you talking about my body? What [does] your body look like? Send me a picture, let me judge it.”

She continued, “Yeah, they trying to rage bait me because I know my body tea. And I don’t really say that often but the stress got my waist snatched.”

Coincidentally, this isn’t the first time she’s dealt with body issues which came up during a sit-down on Latto’s former Apple Music show, 777 Radio.

Speaking candidly, Chlöe opened about struggling with body dysmorphia over her fluctuating weight despite her reign as one of the industry’s most bankable baddies. “I think sometimes I have body dysmorphia because there’ll be times I look and I’ll feel way bigger than I was,” she said at the time. “And I look back at pictures, I’m like, Chloe, you were snatched. Even right now, I gained a couple pounds and I’m like, It looks good on me, instead of beating myself up about it, because I will.”

