It’s undeniable that Donald Trump is still chasing the ghost of Barack Obama’s presidency.

The dust still hasn’t settled after Trump ordered the United States military to carry out a “large-scale strike” in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and now we are still getting details on what led up to Orange Mussolini giving the green light.

The Trump White House X account, which now looks and sounds like an incel racist troll is running it, shared a photo of Trump and his cabinet watching the developments of the military operation carried out by Delta Force, an elite special forces unit.

For a long time, Donald Trump has been doing whatever he can to one-up Barack Obama, who, under his presidency, successfully took out the 9/11 mastermind and head of the Taliban, Osama Bin Laden.

So it comes as no surprise that users on social media immediaely pointed out how Trump, and his loyal fools, oops we cabinet, tried to copy the Obama administrations flow, bar-for-bar by dropping a series of photos of Trump in a makeshift “scif” at his golf club trying to mimick White House photographer, Pete Souza’s iconic image of President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the rest of Obama’s cabinet watching the Bin Laden mission go down.

Some even spied in the photo that they were using X to search for commentary on Venezuela during the mission.

Donald Trump Spilled The Beans On The Mission Details

Speaking on the military operation in a phone interview on Fox and Friends, the Orange Menace said, “I mean, I watched it, literally, like I was watching a television show. If you would have seen the speed, the violence — we watched every aspect of it.”

Trump shared more details on how Maduro was captured from a heavily guarded compound. “He was in a fortress,” Trump said while describing the mission as a “brilliant operation” that was the product of large-scale planning.

The blabbermouth president giddily told the Fox News hosts that U.S. forces broke through steel doors within a matter of seconds. “I’ve never seen anything like it, actually,” he claimed.

The real question is, did the tired president stay awake? Because he could barely keep his eyes open during the press conference announcing Maduro’s capture.

You can see more reactions below.