Josh Hoover Commits To Indiana: What This Means For Indiana Football

The transfer portal continues to shake up college football, and Indiana University just secured a major piece for their 2026 campaign.

Former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover has officially committed to the Hoosiers, bringing veteran experience and serious arm talent to Bloomington.

For Head Coach Curt Cignetti, this move signals that Indiana is not slowing down.

After a historic season led by quarterbacks Kurtis Rourke and Heisman-winner Fernando Mendoza, the bar is set high.

Hoover, a Rockwall, Texas native, looks ready to meet that challenge.

He arrives with one year of eligibility remaining, making this a “win now” move for both the player and the program.

Hoover’s time at TCU was nothing short of productive.

Over the last three seasons as a starter, he threw for over 9,600 yards and 71 touchdowns.

In the 2025 season alone, he racked up 3,472 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, proving he can light up the scoreboard.

While he faced some turnover struggles, his ability to push the ball downfield is undeniable.

He recorded five 300-yard games last season, including a massive four-touchdown performance against Cincinnati.

Why is Hoover a perfect fit for Indiana?

It’s all about the system.

The Hoosiers’ offense relies heavily on run-pass option (RPO) concepts—a scheme Hoover knows well.

In fact, Hoover ranked second nationally in RPO usage last season (20.3%), trailing only IU’s own Fernando Mendoza.

This familiarity should make his transition seamless.

Rated as the No. 6 transfer quarterback and a top-15 overall player in the portal, Hoover is a high-profile addition.

With the Hoosiers looking to maintain their momentum and chase another College Football Playoff berth, landing a proven field general like Hoover keeps the excitement alive in Bloomington.

Josh Hoover highlights below:

