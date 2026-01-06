Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Has A Secret & Will Battle “Superhero Fatigue” In ‘Wonder Man’

Marvel Studios / Wonder Man

Marvel Studios is kicking off 2026 with Wonder Man, and its first proper trailer gives us a good look at the latest addition to its still-growing MCU roster of superheroes.

In the new trailer, we follow Emmy Award-winning actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays struggling actor Simon Williams.

Williams links up with another struggling actor that all MCU fans have grown familiar with: Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who first appeared as a bootleg version of The Mandarin in Iron Man 3 and then as himself in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings.

Two actors see an opportunity to get their Hollywood careers going with a new film from legendary director Von Kovak (Zlatko Buric) that focuses on Wonder Man and, of all things, “superhero fatigue,” which some feel is plaguing the MCU as it struggles to maintain its billion-dollar mystique.

Williams wants the role, but at the same time, he has a secret; he has superpowers, which we learned through some clever promotion via Marvel Studios’ X account, that are banned in Hollywood.

Wonder Man Will Have To Save Hollywood First

So not only will Mateen’s Wonder Man eventually be saving the world, but he is also trying to save Hollywood first.

But before he can do that, he has to keep his secret hidden from Agent Cleary, played by Arian Moayed, an agent from the Department of Damage Control who comes in the aftermath of events involving superpowered individuals.

We first met Cleary in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home; he also appeared in Ms. Marvel.

Destin Daniel Cretton directs Wonder Man, and it premieres on Disney+ at 6 PM on January 27.

You can see more photos from the upcoming series below.