Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reports are circulating that Lil Durk has been held in solitary confinement for the past four months.

The Chicago rapper was allegedly caught with an Apple Watch, which prompted his attorney to file a motion requesting an update on the status of his case. As Durk has been locked up with no clear trial timeline. Christy O’Connor, Durk’s lawyer, states that he has been in solitary confinement for the last 131 days, with only one phone call per month and no in-person visits.

O’Connor emphasized the mental toll solitary confinement can take, explaining, “[Lil Durk] is confined to a very small jail cell, just large enough for a single bed, a toilet, and a sink. The deleterious effects of extended solitary confinement on an inmate’s psychological well-being are well-documented.”

Durkio’s legal team has also been seeking clarity regarding his current living conditions from the Bureau of Prisons and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center but as reportedly been unable to get a response.

Love News? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Lil Durk was arrested in October 2024 and has been denied bail multiple times since. The OTF rapper has remained relatively quiet during his incarceration, releasing his album Deep Thoughts in March 2025, which marked the only time fans have heard from him musically. In a recent interview, close friend G Herbo shared an update on Smurk’s well-being, assuring fans that he remains mentally strong:

“I spoke to Smurk, I talked to Durk like a month or two ago. That’s the thing about Smurk, if you know him, you know he good. That n*gga is a real discipline, mentally strong n*gga forreal forreal.”

As the legal process continues, Durk’s family and friends are still waiting for answers, hoping for clarity on his situation moving forward.



Lil Durk In Solitary Over Being Caught With An Apple Watch, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com