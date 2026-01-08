Lil Durk's attorneys allege he's been held in solitary confinement for over 4 months due to an Apple Watch violation.

Prolonged isolation can lead to serious mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal.

Prison officials have provided conflicting explanations for Durk's isolation, citing both the Apple Watch and his celebrity status.

Lil Durk’s Attorneys Say Rapper Has Spent 131 Days in Solitary Over Apple Watch

Lil Durk’s legal team is raising serious concerns about his conditions of confinement, alleging the Chicago rapper has spent more than four months in solitary confinement due to an alleged Apple Watch violation.

According to a motion filed on Tuesday, January 6, Durk’s attorneys are requesting a status hearing, arguing that he has been held in isolation “without process” in a way that may violate federal regulations and potentially the Eighth Amendment.

The filing claims the rapper has been in solitary confinement for 131 consecutive days while being denied access to commissary items and limited to just one phone call per month, with no in-person visits permitted.

The defense says Durk was placed in solitary confinement after authorities allegedly found him in possession of an unauthorized Apple Watch.

Since then, his conditions have reportedly remained unchanged. In the motion, his attorney, Christy O’Connor, described the cell as a small space containing only a bed, toilet, and sink, emphasizing that prolonged isolation can have serious psychological consequences.

The filing highlights well-documented research showing that extended solitary confinement can lead to anxiety, depression, social withdrawal, and long-term mental health effects. Durk’s legal team argues that the length of his isolation is excessive and unjustified, especially given the lack of consistent explanation from prison officials.

The defense also alleges conflicting reasoning from the Bureau of Prisons and officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, where Durk is currently being held. Early on, the defense claims they were told the isolation had nothing to do with Durk’s celebrity status. Months later, however, the warden allegedly cited concerns related to the high-profile nature of the case and possible rule violations, suggesting Durk posed a threat to the general population.

This development is the latest complication in Durk’s ongoing federal murder-for-hire case. In October, prosecutors sought approval for an anonymous jury, citing safety concerns and alleging that Durk has significant resources and influence through his OTF label. More recently, both prosecutors and co-defendants requested another delay in the trial, which would move the start date from January 20 to May 4.

As the legal process continues, Durk’s team is pushing back hard on what they describe as extreme and damaging conditions, signaling that the fight over his confinement may become a major issue ahead of trial.

