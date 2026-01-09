Source: @lul_timm3 / Instagram

Close affiliate of NBA Youngboy, Lul Timm, went online to shut down rumors claiming he had been shot.

Earlier in the week, false reports from fake social media detectives alleged that Lul Timm had been harmed in Texas. The Savannah, GA. rapper quickly called cap, posting, “Chill out ni, if y’all miss me just say that.”

Lul Timm has been circulating heavily online in recent weeks, largely due to his visible presence alongside NBA Youngboy. Multiple clips show Timm closely guarding YB while they move through public spaces, ensuring the rapper gets to his destination safely. That dynamic comes as no surprise, as Quando Rondo’s close affiliation with Youngboy naturally brought Lul Timm into the mix.

The relationship even earned a shoutout on Top’s song “Switch,” signaling a bond built beyond Quando Rondo:

“They know I don’t give no f*ck, they know they don’t want to see Lul Tim jump from out that truck.”

That line stood out to many listeners due to its eerie resemblance to the night King Von was killed, when Lul Timm allegedly jumped out of a truck to protect Quando Rondo from being attacked.

That night triggered a chain reaction that led to death and life-altering consequences. Lil Durk is currently in jail while fighting a federal murder-for-hire case, in which he is accused of arranging a hit targeting Quando Rondo, an incident that led to the death of his cousin, Lul Pab.

In conclusion, Lul Timm let his fans to know the rumors are false, and that he’s very much alive.





NBA Youngboy Affiliate Lul Timm Denies Being Shot was originally published on hiphopwired.com