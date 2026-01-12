Donald Trump Clowned After Reading Private Note From Marco Rubio Out Loud During Meeting With Oil Execs

SAUL LOEB / Donald Trump / Marco Rubio

If you needed more proof that Donald Trump is a moron, this latest incident will solidify that for you.

It was the classic Ron Burgundy reads everything on the teleprompter moment on Friday afternoon during a meeting with prominent oil executives as Donald Trump, flanked by his loyal cronies, discussed what to do with Venezuela’s stolen, oops, we mean “seized” oil.

In attendance were executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips, as Trump did his absolute best to convince them to invest billions in rebuilding Venezuela’s neglected oil infrastructure, instead of, you know, actually helping the people you claimed to have “liberated.”

During the meeting, Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, passed his boss a note meant to be private, but Orange Mussolini didn’t get the message and read it out loud in front of the oil executives.

“Marco just gave me a note. ‘Go back to Chevron,'” Trump said while reading the note, catching Rubio off guard. “‘They want to discuss something.’ Go ahead. I’m going back to Chevron. Thank you Marco.”

Trump punctuated the awkward moment by laughing it off, while Rubio had a look of confusion on his face.

The internet immediately jumped all over the moment, clowing Trump for his brazen stupidity.

“I was told this dude is a genius for 10 fuckin years man and he proves multiple times per hour that he is anything but that. I fucking hate all of you who made him happen to us,” one person wrote on social media.

Another person accurately pointed out, “bro if this were biden it would be getting reposted fucking CONSTANTLY for the rest of his term. lmao.”

Where’s the lie?

