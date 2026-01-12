Get Well Soon! Anok Yai Undergoes Life-Saving Procedure Following Sepsis Complications From Lung Surgery

The fashion world is taking a collective sigh of relief at the news of Anok Yai‘s road to medical recovery. Yai, a 28-year-old South Sudanese-American supermodel who was recently crowned Model of the Year at the 2025 Fashion Awards, is currently recovering from a scary medical emergency. After undergoing what was initially a successful robotic lung surgery in mid-December, Yai was reportedly rushed back to the hospital after developing sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection.

The news comes as a shock to fans who have watched Yai dominate the industry, from opening Prada shows to gracing every major Vogue cover. Behind the high-fashion editorials, however, the model has been navigating a medical battle that the majority of the world was unaware of until she took to Instagram to share her journey.

According to Page Six, for much of her life, Yai was asymptomatic, but over the last year, her health began a steady decline that she initially tried to outrun. What she originally dismissed as a persistent cough evolved into chest pains, bouts of coughing up blood, and terrifying moments where she struggled to draw breath. After seeking specialist care, she was diagnosed with a congenital defect, a condition present from birth, that was overworking her heart and gradually destroying her lung tissue.

Despite the severity of her symptoms, Yai admitted that she chose to work through the pain, trying to find a convenient time for a procedure in an industry that rarely stops for a break.

“I quickly realized there was never going to be a ‘right time’—my health would continue to worsen,” she shared with her followers.

Anok Yai Is On The Mend After A Postoperative Scare

The robotic thoracic surgery, performed by Dr. Robert Cerfolio at NYU Langone Health, was intended to remove the diseased tissue and provide the model with a fresh start. However, the subsequent development of sepsis turned a standard recovery into a “difficult, life-saving procedure” that required immediate intervention.

Page Six reported, sepsis is often referred to as a “silent killer” because it occurs when the body’s immune system overreacts to an infection, potentially causing organ failure. While it is a known postoperative risk, the urgency of Yai’s situation cannot be overstated. Fortunately, sources close to the model indicate that she is currently stable and expected to make a full recovery.

Yai has been vocal about her gratitude for the medical teams involved in her care, specifically shouting out Dr. Harmik Soukiasian and Beverly Hills Concierge Health for discovering the condition that others might have missed.

The outpouring of support from the fashion community has been immense. Icons like Naomi Campbell and designers across the globe have flooded her social media with well-wishes, acknowledging the resilience she has shown throughout this ordeal. Yai has always been a symbol of strength and grace on the catwalk, but this latest chapter has redefined her as a symbol of vulnerability and survival.

As she focuses on her healing at home, the industry is reminded that health is the ultimate luxury. Yai concluded her recent update with a message of hope for her fans: “For now I’m healing… but I’ll be back. See ya ❤️”

