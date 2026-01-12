Suspected Beyoncé Song Stealer Rebuffs Claims

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Suspect Kelvin Evans is currently facing theft and trespassing charges.

The charges come from allegations that Evans stole mutable hard drives belonging to Beyoncé that reportedly contained unreleased music. According to authorities, the hard drive also included plans for upcoming tours and other personal materials. On Wednesday (Jan.7), Evans appeared virtually in a Fulton County courtroom, where he was charged with entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft and/or criminal trespass.

The case dates back to Queen Bey’s Atlanta stop on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Evans is accused of breaking into a vehicle belonging to Christoper Grant, Beyoncé’s choreographer. Grant told police that he parked his car around 8 p.m. and returned roughly an hour later to find the windows shattered and several items missing.

RELATED CONTENT: Just Call Her BillionYONCÉ! Beyoncé Is Officially A Billionaire — Here’s How She Got The 10-Figure Bag

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

TMZ obtained the 911 call placed by Grant following the incident. In the audio, he explained the urgency of the situation, saying:

“Someone broke into my car. They stole my computer to everything, but it has a tracker on it. They have a computer, and it’s really, really important information in there. I work with someone who’s of a high status, and I really need my computer and everything.”

Following the break-in, police identified a 2025 Hyundai Elantra allegedly connected to the theft. Authorities say the vehicle belongs to Evans’ niece, who told investigators that Evans asked to borrow her car on the day of the incident. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Evans placing multiple bags into the Elantra. As of now, none of the stolen items have been recovered.

Evans is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb.11. More news to come as the story develops.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Goes Full Throttle With Lewis Hamilton — And Jay-Z Admits He’s ‘Not All The Way’ Okay

The post Suspected Beyoncé Song Stealer Rebuffs Claims appeared first on MadameNoire.

Suspected Beyoncé Song Stealer Rebuffs Claims was originally published on madamenoire.com