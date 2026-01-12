Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Golden Globes?

Source:

Your fave celebs are sizzling and slaying the 83rd annual Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton as they celebrate the best in film and television.

Numerous stars are donning designer looks varying from rich jewel tones with show-stopping silhouettes to old Hollywood classic gowns, offset by blinding bling.

Speaking of bling, Love Island USA‘s Olandria Carthen turned heads while dripping in diamonds at the ceremony.

The reality star stunner looked Wicked (For Good) in an emerald green trumpet-style gown.

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku announced her pregnancy at the Golden Globes, accentuating her baby bump in a billowy yellow dress.

The expectant star shared the news of her pregnancy in a deeply personal essay for Vogue, framing the moment as one shaped by both celebration and caution.

“The success of Sinners, a project that has gifted me with more than I could imagine, a cast and crew who’ve become like family and the undeniable support of movie goers, has also given me a new visibility,” noting that she will be stepping into the public eye during awards season “with an ever-growing bump.”

Still, she emphasized that the joy of pregnancy is inseparable from fear, particularly for Black mothers.

“For many, peace comes once a baby is placed on their chest. For Black mothers, the path to peace is rarely that simple,” she explained, citing lived experience, medical bias, and alarming maternal health statistics. Recalling her first pregnancy, she added that she did not feel truly safe “until I received the all-clear from my OB-GYN,” underscoring the anxiety that often shadows Black women through pregnancy and childbirth. “Being pregnant as a Black woman, you’re not just worrying about whether your baby will be okay, you’re praying you will be too,” she wrote, calling for greater recognition of the vulnerability and risk inherent in pregnancy and labor.

She concluded by calling her essay an anti-announcement.

“So, all of that to say: This is my anti-announcement pregnancy announcement. Sacred. And scared,” before asking readers to “say a prayer for a safe arrival and recovery.”

Congratulations, Wunmi!

Also seen on the scene was the iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph, who exuded Godiva goddess in chocolate…

Wunmi’s Sinners co-star Jayme Lawson…

Ayo Edebiri…

Natasha Rothwell…

and Teyana Taylor.

Teyana sizzled the carpet in a custom Schiaparelli black gown that featured sculptural bodice cutouts, dramatic draping, an oversized jeweled bow, and a diamond-encrusted thong layered over a black g-string.

Completing the head-to-toe statement, hairstylist Nikki Nelms finished Taylor’s look with Initio Parfums Privés Atomic Rose Hair Perfume.

The daring style moment came as Taylor, 35, celebrated her best supporting actress win for her performance in One Battle After Another.

"My babies, who are watching, you better be off those damn phones watching me right now," said Teyana during her acceptance speech, referring to her daughters Junie and Rue Rose. "Father God, in the name of Jesus, I thank you and I praise you for every lesson, every test, and every blessing. Thank you to the Golden Globes voters for seeing me and reminding me that purpose always finds its moment. To my mommy and my daddy, it's up for ya'll."

She continued,