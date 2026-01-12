Teyana Taylor Gives Powerfully Emotional Speech After Golden Globe Win For ‘One Battle After Another’

Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Fresh off releasing her album, Teyana Taylor has proven that there’s no creative medium she can’t excel in.

Her acting career has taken off in recent years, and her big break came in 2025’s One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, her role as the aimless and angsty activist Perfidia Beverly Hills has earned her her first Golden Globe win for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

The film follows DiCaprio as an ex-revolutionary turned slacker forced back into the fast-paced, anxiety-inducing life when the daughter he shares with Taylor’s character, played by Chase Infiniti, goes missing.

After her name was called, the Harlem native, rocking her Schiaparelli dress, took to the stage with an impassioned speech, beginning by thanking God, her family, and the Academy of voters.

“Paul ‘Let Him Cook’ Thomas Anderson, thank you for your vision, your trust, and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless,” she continued. “I love you. We love you. Thank you for holding space for me and our entire cast.”

The R&B singer shouts out the rest of the cast that she held her own against, like DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn, as well as everyone who worked on the film behind the scenes.

The most touching part of her acceptance speech is when she tugs at the heartstrings of little girls who dream of living her life and reaching similar heights in any field they dig their heels into.

“To my brown sisters, and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.”

See how hyped social media was about Taylor’s big win below.