ICE Agents And Border Patrol Continue To Terrorize Minnesota

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

When it comes to ICE, Border Patrol, the senseless killings of Keith Porter Jr. and Renee Nicole Good, and other violent incidents, there’s one MAGA fallacy our federal government and its supporters will cling to above all others: the idea that the protesters are in the streets for no reason.

The government, MAGA supporters, and others who just plain hate brown people and immigrants would have us believe these immigration agents are just out here innocently trying to do their jobs while being under siege and subjected to unruly mobs of terrorist protesters, who are attacking agents unprovoked. Meanwhile, virtually every state and city the Trump administration has deployed federal agents to has reported their communities being turned inside out by supposed officers of the law, who are racially profiling citizens and non-citizens alike, arresting people at their immigration hearings, busting into hospitals, day care centers and workplaces to arrest or harass anyone they even think might be undocumented, deploying tear gas near schools and residential areas, endangering students and other children, brutalizing civilians, and, of course, killing people.

We’ve seen the reports. We’ve seen the video footage. We’ve seen local officials, including governors and mayors, describe agents as menaces rather than protectors. We’ve seen the lawsuits. We’ve seen federal judges admonish agents for their recklessness and brutality, and for lying about being attacked by protesters. We’ve seen the warrantless arrests. We’ve seen data showing that the overwhelming majority of those detained, arrested, and deported are non-criminals. In fact, we’ve seen everything but any significant evidence of the dangerous, violent “criminal illegal aliens” that the Department of Homeland Security keeps saying they’re arresting en masse.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After Good was killed, Vice President JD Vance claimed she was part of a “left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.”

“This is classic terrorism,” Vance said. “Everybody who’s been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Yeah — it’s actually Vance who should be ashamed of the pure projection he put on full display with that nonsense. The agents aren’t innocent and aren’t “just trying to do their jobs.” And while there are networks of activists identifying agents and monitoring their activity, they’re doing it to protect the communities the agents are terrorizing.

On Sunday, for example, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino — the walking Napoleon complex who has been at the center of every controversy involving rogue agents terrorizing communities — and a caravan of Border Patrol agents traveled around St. Paul, arresting two people at a gas station.

From Bring Me The News:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol descended on the Speedway at Snelling and Portland avenues, where agents arrested a motorist allegedly for failing to present citizenship documentation, smashing the man’s car window in the process, according to Getty Images photographer Scott Olson. Video captured by independent journalist Ford Fischer shows Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and other agents telling onlookers to back up, as the man is pulled from his vehicle, pinned to the ground and handcuffed, then carried away by his arms and legs. As a crowd of protesters gathered during the motorist’s arrest, agents reportedly fired and pointed “less-lethal” weapons at people blowing whistles and recording video on their cellphones. Footage obtained by FOX 9 shows a Border Patrol agent tell a man who was observing to get back. The man appears to comply, telling the officer “yes, sir” and “don’t touch me,” then the agent pushes the man, chases him and tackles him to the ground. Like the motorist, the bystander was handcuffed and carried by his arms and legs into an unmarked vehicle.

After targeting brown people and arresting them for failing to show their paperwork, and attacking bystanders for no discernible reason, Bovino and his foot soldiers went to a Target to use the bathroom, only to find they were unwelcome.

Speaking of Target, CBS News reports that a large crowd gathered outside a Richfield Target over the weekend, just days after ICE agents took two employees, both teenagers, into custody. Witnesses took cell phone footage that showed the agents holding the two employees to the ground before forcing them into an SUV.

From CBS:

“Federal agents assaulted and abducted two workers going about their shift, ignoring the one of them who is proclaiming that he is a U.S. citizen and had his passport in his pocket,” Ben Whalen, with faith-based activist organizers from Isaiah, said. Community advocates are now demanding change, as well as an end to what they call ICE’s racial profiling of their neighbors. Target Corporate is based in the Twin Cities. “It’s madness to see workers just doing their job and to be arrested in our community. It’s jarring,” Minnesota Rep. Mike Howard, who represents Richfield, said. “The events of this week are showing just the devastating impacts.” Howard said he spoke to both men on Friday, confirming they were indeed citizens who were later released. One employee who was reportedly arrested, 17-year-old U.S. citizen Jonathan Aguilar Garcia, was targeted simply because agents “assumed he was an immigrant,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) claimedc on social media. “This is barbaric. In Minneapolis, MN, 17 year-old Target employee Jonathan Aguilar Garcia, a U.S. citizen, was taken by CBP while on the job because they assumed he was an immigrant. He was later dumped at a nearby Walmart parking lot crying and bleeding when they realized he really was a citizen,” Gomez wrote.

Incidentally, security at the Target Center Arena in Minneapolis, which is sponsored by Target Corporation, recently apologized to a Minnesota Timberwolves fan for ordering him to remove his “ICE Out” t-shirt, according to the Athletic.

Again, the recorded and reported evidence of immigration agents being brutal and making a police state out of every community they’re sent to is overwhelming, while evidence of them going after actual criminals and being physically attacked by protesters is nonexistent. Hell, just this week, following Good’s killing, a Wall Street Journal report found that since July, there have been 13 examples of federal agents firing into civilian vehicles, with eight people shot and two, including Good, confirmed dead.

Yet, according to propagandists like DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, states like Minnesota need more agents in the streets, not less. And, as usual, she’s just plain lying about why.

“We’re going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” Noem said during a recent Fox News interview, after announcing that DHS will send “hundreds more” agents to Minneapolis on top of the some 2,000 that have already been sent to the Twin Cities area.

Meanwhile, Minnesota officials have filed a lawsuit against the federal government to end the surge of immigration agents in the state.

Again, none of this is for no reason. The Trump administration is the tyrannical government conservatives used to pretend to be afraid of. It must be stopped.

SEE ALSO:

An Off-Duty ICE Agent Killed A Black Man In Los Angeles

Kristi Noem Is Deploying Even More ICE Agents To Minneapolis

ICE Killed A White Mother. Why Are White Men Cheering?

Trump Administration Lies In Defense Of ICE Killing Renee Nicole Good





ICE And Border Patrol Continue To Terrorize The Twin Cities, Allegedly Arrest Teen US Citizen At Target was originally published on newsone.com