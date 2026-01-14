Joseline Hernandez Gets Real On Cocaine Abuse: “It’s Not Worth It”

Prince Williams

For everything that we love about reality television, it’s often overlooked that before our eyes are real people — scripted or not! — doing their best, and most times the most, to simply entertain us. For those that succeed in doing so, the pressure to continue finding ways of putting on for the world while maintaining that same persona the world originally fell for can be taxing for any one person from year to year.

Let’s take decades-spanning reality TV queen Joseline Hernandez for example.

Her introduction in 2012 by way of the debut season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta brought forth a rambunctious, unfiltered and by all means unruly personality. It’s what Black America had been craving since the fire-hot debut a near-decade prior of Tiffany “New York” Pollard as a castmember-turned-solo-star from Flavor Of Love. You could say VH1 was on a roll.

After exhausting the LHH franchise, Hernandez branched out into branding herself in music, films, daytime hosting and television production by way of her very own reality TV franchise, Joseline’s Cabaret. However, living the life of a wild child stripper in exchange for fame and notoriety came with its vices; for Joseline, that happened to be cocaine.

While in some ways fueling the machine that kept her in the limelight, in reality the drug abuse was taking her away from motherhood — her beautiful daughter with Stevie J turns 10 this year — and pretty much everything positive that we mentioned above. Thankfully, through the power of strong will and dedication, it appears that she’s not only been sober for the past three years but had an important message to share to young girls in particular.

“My mind is clear and the body is strong,” she wrote in a lengthy note shared to her social media channels today (January 13), highlighting a three-year journey of being, in her words, “off that nose candy,” in addition to achieving clear-mindedness and a sense of solitude. Thanking God for giving her the grace to push forward and humbleness to forgive herself for past mistakes, she gave all praised to The Most High that she didn’t succumb to “the white girl” — again, her words. Speaking to the young girls directly, she ended the caption by adding, “it’s not a game and it’s not worth it.” Ain’t that the truth.

We can only pray she intends to practice what she’s currently preaching, especially with the nature of a typical season of Cabaret in mind. Nonetheless, we have to give credit where it’s due when someone dedicates to the work of overcoming drug addiction and getting clean. Not to mention, she is getting busy with that hand-to-eye coordination in terms of the therapeutic slap-boxing.

Respect to The Puerto Rican Princess!

We salute Joseline Hernandez again on the three-years-and-counting sobriety journey, and most importantly for spreading the message of anti-drug use when it comes to cocaine. See what others are saying on social media below:

1. I’m so glad Joseline Hernandez is 3 yrs sober. It’s beautiful to see her growth

via @Sam_E_Couture

2. All glory to God 💗🙏🏿 Joseline Hernandez marks 3 years clean✨✍🏾#joselinehernandez #godisgreat #hiphopculture #follow #jviewsdaily

via @jviewsdaily

3. “Three years off that nose candy” – Ms. Joseline Hernandez, MY PR Princess! 🥹

via @TheeMomager_Kai

4. I love Joseline Hernandez

via @bomb_2domme

5. I love how she’s honest about her journey

via @itsMagicHeaux

6. The white girl 😂😂😂😂. Go, Joseline 🥳.

via @niinabelle

7. Love this for her. Go awf Joseline. The PR Princess.

via @YaFavJamerican

8. It’s a few of y’all on this timeline that needs to follow Joseline’s lead and put down that WhyGurr 👃🏽🧂❌

via @itsKARY_

9. damn i am proud of Joseline bein 3yrs clean. That takes a lot of discipline and dedication!! 🫡

via @DelBaby7

10. Good for her! Now can she go whoop Amber’s ass? I want Joseline to get her lick back.

via @JoshuaJamal

Joseline Hernandez Gets Real On Cocaine Abuse: “It’s Not Worth It” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com