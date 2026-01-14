The 2026 NAACP Image Award Nominations Spotlight The Biggest & Brightest In Black Hollywood

NAACP Image Awards spotlight Black talent overlooked by other awards shows

Kendrick Lamar tops nominations with 6, while Cardi B and Leon Thomas receive 4 each

Theme 'We See You' celebrates Black creativity, excellence, and humanity across entertainment

While other award shows continue to overlook our talent for the master artists they are, the NAACP Image Awards spotlight Black Hollywood the way they should be honored. The 57th NAACP Image Award nominations were announced and our beloved entertainers are getting the praise they deserve. Hosted by Deon Cole, this year’s theme is “We See You.” The competition is stiff in the ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ category with nominees Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, and Teyana Taylor. But everyone is a winner and we expect nothing but Black excellence at this year’s ceremony. Kendrick Lamar led nominations with six nods. Cardi B and Leon Thomas respectively received four nods, while Doechii and Taylor scored three each.

“The NAACP Image Awards is our declaration to our community that ‘We See You,’ affirming Black creativity, excellence, and humanity across every space where our stories are told,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, said in a statement according to Billboard.

“The NAACP Image Award nominations underscore what we’ve always known to be true—our people are the heartbeat of culture,” added Louis Carr, president of BET.

Check out the full nominees list, below:

Outstanding Album

Am I The Drama? – Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

Beloved – GIVĒON (Epic Records)

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T, Malice (Roc Nation Distribution)

Mutt Deluxe: Heel – Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

SOS Deluxe: LANA – SZA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Song – Soul/R&B

“Folded” – Kehlani (Atlantic Records)

“Burning Blue” – Mariah the Scientist (Epic Records)

“It Depends” – Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

“Yes It Is” – Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

“Bed of Roses” – Teyana Taylor (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Song – Hip-Hop/Rap

“Anxiety” – Doechii (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

“Chains & Whips” – Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Malice (Roc Nation Distribution)

“ErrTime” – Cardi B (Atlantic Records)

“Ride (Remix)” – Chance the Rapper feat. Do or Die & Twista (CTR LLC)

“Typa” – GloRilla (CMG/Interscope Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bryson Tiller – “Solace” & “The Vices” (RCA Records/TrapSoul)

Chris Brown – “It Depends” feat. Byrson Tiller (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

GIVĒON – “Beloved” (Epic Records)

Kendrick Lamar – “luther” (pgLang under exclusive license to Interscope Records)

Leon Thomas – MUTT Deluxe: Heel (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Alex Isley – “Hands” (Warner Records)

Cardi B – Am I the Drama? (Atlantic Records)

Doechii – “Anxiety” (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

SZA – SOS Deluxe: LANA (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

803Fresh feat. Fantasia – “Boots on the Ground Remix” (Snake Eyez Music Group/Artist Partner Group)

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” (Roc Nation Distribution)

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “For Good” (Republic Records)

Mariah Carey, The Clark Sisters – “Jesus I Do” (gamma.)

Travis Greene & Andra Day – “Let Freedom Ring” (Greenelight Music/TRIBL Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Cardi B, Kehlani – “Safe” (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown feat. Bryson Tiller & Usher – “It Depends (Remix)” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

kwn feat. Kehlani – “Worst Behavior” (RCA Records)

FLO – “The Mood (Remixes)” (Uptown Records/Republic Records)

Leon Thomas & Chris Brown – “MUTT (Remix)” (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

Outstanding New Artist

Elmiene – “Useless Without You” (Def Jam Recordings)

Lee Vasi – “Love Me to Life” (Capitol CMG/Leeda Music Group)

Madison McFerrin – “Scorpio” (MadMcFerrin Music LLC)

Monaleo – “Who Did the Body?” (Columbia Records)

Ravyn Lenae – “Bicycle Race” (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

For Dinah – Ledisi (Candid Records)

We Insist! 2025 – Terri Lyne Carrington & Christie Dashiell (Candid Records)

Beneath the Skin – Nnenna Freelon (Origin Records)

Live-Action – Nate Smith – Nate Smith (Naive)

Griot Songs – Omar Thomas Large Ensemble (Omar Thomas Music)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Jekalyn X The Legends – Jekalyn Carr (Waynorth Music)

Live at Maverick City – Maverick City Music (Tribl Records, LLC)

Only on the Road (Live) – Tye Tribbett (Freligious Music)

Tasha – Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

The Live Reunion: Washington D.C. – JJ Hairson and Youthful Praise (James Town Music)

Outstanding International Song

In Our Sight – Skip Marley (Def Jam Recordings)

Is It – Tyla (Epic Records)

Love – Burna Boy (Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records)

With You – Davido feat. Omah Lay (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

You4Me – Tiwa Savage (Everything Savage/EMPIRE)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Anxiety” – Doechii (Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records)

“Boots on the Ground” – 803Fresh (Snake Eyez Music Group/APG)

“Escape Room” – Teyana Taylor (Def Jam Recordings)

“Folded”– Kehlani (Atlantic Records)

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar & SZA (pgLang under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Godfather of Harlem: Season 4 (Original Series Soundtrack) (Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment)

Highest 2 Lowest (Original Soundtrack) (A24)

Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Proximity Media LLC, under exclusive license to Masterworks, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 3 (Music from the Series) (Walt Disney Records)

Wicked: For Good (The Soundtrack) (Republic Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“Church” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat John Legend (Motown Gospel)

“Constant – Live” – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore, Anthony Gargiula (Tribl Records)

“Do it Again” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings/Tribl Records)

“Don’t Faint” – Jekalyn Carr (Waynorth Music)

“Jesus I Do” – Mariah Carey feat. The Clark Sisters (gamma.)

Outstanding Original Score for Television/Film

Boots (Madison Gate Records)

Eyes of Wakanda Original Soundtrack (Hollywood Records)

Marvel’s Ironheart: Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack) (Hollywood Records)

One of Them Days (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Madison Gate Records, TriStar Productions)Sinners (Original Motion Picture Score) (Proximity Media LLC, under exclusive license to Sony Classical, a label of Sony Music Entertainment)

Film Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

One of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Sarah’s Oil (Amazon MGM Studios)

Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

André Holland – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Denzel Washington – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife (Relatively Media)

Tyriq Withers – HIM (Monkeypaw Productions)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Danielle Deadwyler – 40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Keke Palmer – One of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kerry Washington – Shadow Force (Lionsgate)

Tessa Thompson – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Damson Idris – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Delroy Lindo – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Wright – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Janelle James – One of Them Days (Sony)

Jayme Lawson – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Regina Hall – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures )

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Magazine Dreams (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Opus (A24)

Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

My Father’s Shadow (MUBI)

Souleymane’s Story (Kino Lorber)

The Fisherman (Luu Vision Media)

The Secret Agent (NEON)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tabitha Brown – Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Films)

Tyriq Withers – HIM (Monkeypaw Productions)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, Buddy Guy, Delroy Lindo, Peter Dreimanis, Lola Kirke, Li Jun Li, Saul Williams, Yao – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Keke Palmer, SZA, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams – One of Them Days (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Coleman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, A$AP Rocky – Highest 2 Lowest (A24)

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke – A House of Dynamite (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix)

Sneaks (Briarcliff Entertainment)

The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Anthony Mackie – Sneaks (Briarcliff Entertainment)

Craig Robinson – The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Danielle Brooks – The Bad Guys 2 (DreamWorks Animation)

Lil Rel Howery – Dog Man (DreamWorks Animation)

Quinta Brunson – Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

ADO (Baylor University)

Before You Let Go (Find Your People Program)

Best Eyes (American Film Institute Conservatory)

Ella (Netflix)

Food for the Soul (P.A. Works)

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

ASALI: Power of The Pollinators (Upenndo! Productions)

Black Man, Black Man (Chainwheel Productions)

Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II (Cutting Edge Animation)

Jazzy Bells (Deep C Digital)

Wednesdays with Gramps (DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Cassandra Mann – Unexpected Christmas (3 Diamonds Entertainment LLC)

Contessa Gayles – Songs from the Hole (Netflix)

Nnamdi Asomugha – The Knife (Relativity Media)

R.T. Thorne – 40 Acres (Magnolia Pictures)

Rachael Abigail Holder – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich Entertainment)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture

Amari Price – The Knife (Relativity Media)

Estella K. Kahiha – The Woman in the Yard (Athena Studios)

Jahleel Kamara – Shadow Force (Lionsgate)

Naya Desir-Johnson – Sarah’s Oil (Amazon MGM Studios)

Peyton Jackson – The Woman in the Yard (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Motion Picture

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, ASC – Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kira Kelly – HIM (Universal Pictures)

Martim Vian – Love, Brooklyn (Greenwich)

Sean Bobbitt – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Shabier Kirchner – Materialists (A24)

Television Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Harlem (Prime Video)

Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

The Residence (Netflix)

The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)

David Oyelowo – Government Cheese (Apple TV)

Mike Epps – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Vince Staples – The Vince Staples Show (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX/Hulu)

Maya Rudolph – Loot (Apple TV)

Michelle Buteau – Survival of the Thickest (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Uzo Aduba – The Residence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito – The Residence (Netflix)

Josh Johnson – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Wendell Pierce – Elsbeth (CBS)

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Edwina Finley – The Residence (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jerrie Johnson – Harlem (Prime Video)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Beyond the Gates (CBS)

Forever (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (MGM+)

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Michael Cooper Jr. – Forever (Netflix)

Morris Chestnut – Watson (CBS)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Emayatzy Corinealdi – Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)

Lovie Simone – Forever (Netflix)

Patina Miller – Power Book III: Raising Kanan (STARZ)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jacob Latimore – The Chi (Showtime)

Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aisha Hinds – 9-1-1 (ABC)

Audra McDonald – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Karen Pittman – Forever (Netflix)

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Outstanding Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

G20 (Prime Video)

Ironheart (Disney+)

Ruth & Boaz (Netflix)

Straw (Netflix)

Washington Black (Hulu)

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Giancarlo Esposito – Please Don’t Feed the Children (Tubi)

Idris Elba – Heads of State (Prime Video)

Taye Diggs – Terry McMillan Presents: His, Hers & Ours (Lifetime)

Tyler Lepley – Ruth & Boaz (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Television (Series, Special, or Movie)

Brandy Norwood – Christmas Everyday (Lifetime)

Dominique Thorne – Ironheart (Disney+)

Serayah – Ruth & Boaz (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson – Straw (Netflix)

Viola Davis – G20 (Prime Video)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (CNN)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm With Robin Roberts (ABC)

Michelle Obama: The Style, The Power, The Look: A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

The Don Lemon Show (YouTube)

Outstanding Talk Series

House Guest (YouTube TV)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall Show (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

The 2026 NAACP Image Awards airs Feb. 28 from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and simulcast on CBS.

