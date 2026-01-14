Top Golden Globe Moments We’re Still Talking About

Nikki Glaser made a hilarious joke about Michael B. Jordan playing twins in 'Sinners'

Stephen Graham was starstruck when he saw Queen Latifah in the audience during his acceptance speech

Teyana Taylor met and was congratulated by acting legend Julia Roberts after her win

Source:

The 2026 Golden Globe Awards have come and gone, but we’re still talking about the headline-grabbing moments from one of the biggest nights of award season. From Teyana Taylor winning her first Golden Globe to Nikki Glaser’s hilarious opening monologue that took shots at the very network broadcasting the show, here are moments we’re still talking about two days after the show.

Golden Globe Moments We’re Still Talking About

Nikki Glaser’s Michael B. Jordan Joke

Nikki Glaser said what we were all thinking about Michael B. Jordan’s dual role in ‘Sinners.’ Despite his mom being in the audience, Glaser ‘”In Sinner’ Michael played two brothers – am I allowed to say that? He played twins. I can’t believe we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that I was like Nikki B. Jerkin'” Facts.

Stephen Graham’s Reaction To Seeing Queen Latifah

‘Adolescence’ star Stephen Graham’s reaction to seeing Queen Latifah, in the audience at the Golden Globes, was pretty much all of us if we ever saw the Queen. During his acceptance speech for “Best Actor in a Limited Series,” he couldn’t help stop his speech and blurt out, “Queen Latifah, wow! I can’t believe it.”

Teyana Taylor Met Julia Roberts

Love Pop Culture? Get more! Join the The Morning Hustle Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Teyana Taylor won the Golden Globe for ‘Best Supporting Actress’ but the highlight of her night might just be meeting Julia Roberts, who she said parted the sea to congradulate her when she walked to the stage. In a clip, Teyana can be seen wiping her eyes while talking to the acting goat.

Snoop and Delroy Lindo Shared A Moment On The Red Carpet

Not only did Snoop Dogg present at the 2026 Golden Globes, which was a standout moment of the night, he was a reporter on the red carpet for Access Hollywood. Celebs were excited to be at the prestigious ceremony, but more excited to see Snoop. During a heartwarming moment between the beloved rapper and ‘Sinners’ actor Delroy Lindo, Snoop praised the veteran actor on his relatable character in the film. ‘The role you played in ‘Sinners’ reminded me of one of my uncles.” The comment got an emotional reaction from Delroy, who responded, “From my heart, the fact that you referenced a family member and that what I did resonates like that for you, means the world.”

Wunmi Mosaku Debuted Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet

‘Sinners’ star Wunmi Mosaku glowed in a flowing yellow gown while debuting her growing baby bump on the red carpet. Both ‘Sinners’ leading ladies Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Stenfield are pregnant and we love that for them.

What were some of your favorite moments from the 2026 Golden Globes?

Top Golden Globe Moments We’re Still Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com