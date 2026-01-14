Elon University Plans New Full-Time Law Program in Charlotte

Source: photoncatcher / Getty

Elon University is moving forward with plans to expand its law school footprint in Charlotte, the university announced. The university has applied to the American Bar Association for approval to add a new full-time law program, with the first class expected to start in Fall 2027.

“The need for graduate and professional programs in one of our nation’s fastest-growing cities makes the launch of a full-time law program a natural next step for Elon Law,” said Elon University President Connie Ledoux Book. “Elon University is deeply committed to serving the Charlotte community by introducing new and innovative programs that enhance educational offerings for professionals and address the expressed needs of the region.”

If approved, Elon Law would offer three North Carolina-based options: a full-time, 2.5-year Juris Doctor program in Charlotte; a part-time, four-year Elon Law Flex program in Charlotte; and a full-time, 2.5-year Juris Doctor program in Greensboro.

The new Charlotte-based program would follow Elon Law’s current curriculum, with a strong focus on hands-on, experiential learning. University leaders say the expansion would also strengthen alumni connections in the Charlotte region, where many Elon Law graduates already live and work.

Starting in Fall 2027, Elon Law plans to operate its Charlotte programs from the Queens University of Charlotte campus, either through a completed merger or a lease agreement. Applications for the new program are expected to open in August 2026.

