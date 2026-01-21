Minnesota Police Chief Says ICE Is Pulling Guns On Off-Duty Officers of Color

Anadolu / Chief Mark Bruley

Donald Trump’s Gestapo, aka ICE, is still in Minnesota acting a fool, and according to Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley, they are even targeting off-duty police officers of color.

Brurely revealed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are demanding that his officers show their citizenship papers.

In the same breath, Burley opposed the growing calls from American citizens that ICE be abolished, but did note he disapproved of how federal agents have been conducting themselves as they conduct “immigration enforcement.”

“Recently, as the last two weeks, we as law enforcement community have been receiving endless complaints about civil rights violations in our streets from US citizens,” Bruley said. “What we’re hearing is they’re being stopped in traffic stops or on the street with no cause and being forced to show paperwork to determine if they are here legally.”

He continued, “As this went on over the past two weeks, we started hearing from our police officers the same complaints as they fell victim to this while off duty. Every one of these individuals is a person of color who has had this happen to them.”

Chief Mark Bruley Details How ICE “Boxed In” One of His Officers

Bruley claimed that ICE “boxed in” one officer on the roadway

“They demanded her paperwork, of which she’s a US citizen and clearly would not have any paperwork,” he said. “When she became concerned about the rhetoric and the way she was being treated, she pulled out her phone in an attempt to record the incident, the phone was knocked out of her hands, prevented her from recording it.”

“The officer had their gun drawn during this interaction,” he added. “And after the officer became so concerned, they were forced to identify themselves as a Brooklyn Park police officer in hopes of slowing the incident and de-escalating the incident down.”

“The agents then immediately left after hearing this, making no other comments, no other apologies, just got in their vehicles and left.”

Brurley Revealed There Have Been Other ICE Incidents

During the press conference, Bruley revealed that the other police chiefs standing behind him also reported incidents involving their officers and ICE.

“In fact, many of the chiefs standing behind me have similar incidents with their off-duty officers,” he remarked. “This isn’t just important because it happened to off-duty police officers, but what it did do is we know that our officers know what the Constitution is, they know what right and wrong is, and they know when people are being targeted, and that’s what they were.”

“If it is happening to our officers, it pains me to think of how many of our community members are falling victim to this every day. It has to stop.”

Of course, social media is not shocked by these revelations about ICE’s behavior.

