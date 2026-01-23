Listen Live
Food & Drink

What Can I Eat If The Power Goes Out?

Find out what foods to stock up on from the store so you can eat safely during a power outage, including non-perishables, snacks, and ready-to-eat options.

Published on January 23, 2026

Generic Grocery Image
Source: General / Radio One

Don’t know what to eat this weekend or over the next few days if you experience a major power outage? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. We have a list of items you can pick up from the store before things get started, and we also have a list of meals you can make with these items that don’t require cooking. Check this out 

Shopping List For No Power Cooking Meals

 Sandwich & Wrap Essentials

Bread

Tortillas or wraps

Peanut butter


Jelly or jam


Crackers

Lunch Meat – ham, turkey etc.

Sliced cheese


Canned & Shelf-Stable Foods


Ready to eat canned soups & chili


Canned beans


Canned vegetables (corn, peas, green beans)


Canned fruit thats in juice not syrup


Canned pasta or ravioli


Pop-top sardines, chicken or other canned fish 


 Breakfast Foods


Pop- Tarts

Cereal ( milk may not last too long with out power)

Granola bars / protein bars

Nuts & dried fruit 


Easy Add-Ins & Snacks


Fresh fruit that lasts like apples, oranges, bananas, etc.


Trail mix


Peanut butter crackers, goldfish, cheese cheez-it, etc


Hard cheese (can safely be eaten at room temp for a while) 


 Meals you can eat without power


 
1. Peanut Butter & Jelly – Classic, filling, zero power.

2. Tuna or Chicken Wraps – Mix canned protein with mustard or mayo packets and wrap.

3. Crackers + Canned Fish – Quick snack or mini-meal.

4. Cereal + Shelf-Stable Milk – Breakfast anytime.

5. Fruit & Nut Plate – Apples/oranges + nuts + peanut butter for dipping. 

6. Bean Salad – Canned beans + canned corn + olive oil/vinegar + seasonings.

What Can I Eat If The Power Goes Out? was originally published on majic945.com

