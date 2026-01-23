Listen Live
Not Your Average Netflix & Chill

This isnt your average Netflix and chill, these are shows you're actually going to want to pay attention to.

Published on January 23, 2026

This isn’t your average Netflix and chill; these are shows you’re actually going to want to pay attention to. This isn’t background noise TV. These are the shows on Netflix that are going to make you want to rewind scenes, pause conversations, and binge until 3 a.m.

No scrolling. No half-watching. Action and thriller shows on Netflix that are filled with straight action, plot twists, and adrenaline. If you’re tired of “Netflix & chill” turning into “Netflix & sleep,” this list is for you. These are all beinge worth shows you’ll want to watch while you’re inside this weekend.

Stranger things

His & Hers

Money Heist

The Residence

Scandal

You

Bridgerton

Ozark

Bet

Adolescence

Good Girls

Squid Game

Beauty in Black

Mindhunter

Run Away

The Hunting Wives

YOUR HONOR

Wayward

Manifest

The Queen’s Gambit

Dynasty

Not Your Average Netflix & Chill was originally published on majic945.com

