Minneapolis Unrest Sparks Powerful Reactions Across Sports

Sports teams and players express solidarity, postpone games, and hold moments of silence to support the Minneapolis community.

Source: David Berding / Getty

The unrest unfolding in Minneapolis is rippling far beyond city streets, reaching locker rooms, arenas, and athletes who are once again being asked to perform amid collective grief. Read more about how the sports industry is reacting to the events taking place in Minneapolis and beyond.

Following the fatal shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by federal agents, the sports world has responded with a mix of pauses, protests, and poignant statements that emphasize how deeply intertwined sports and social reality remain.

The NBA made the rare decision to postpone Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, citing the need to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community,” according to ESPN. The game was later played Sunday (Jan. 25) at Target Center while protests continued downtown, a situation that players and coaches described as emotionally disorienting.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the atmosphere, “one of the most bizarre, sad games I’ve ever been a part of.” Stephen Curry expressed admiration for the thousands of residents who protested despite subzero temperatures. Per the San Jose Mercury News, he expressed that they had his full support. Warriors guard Moses Moody echoed that sentiment, noting how difficult it felt to be “up close and personal” with the unrest.

Inside the Timberwolves organization, the weight of the moment was evident. According to reporting from the Minnesota Star Tribune, head coach Chris Finch confirmed the team pushed for the initial postponement out of respect for public mourning and said players needed time to address what was happening around them. Before tipoff, the team held a moment of silence for Pretti, mirroring a similar gesture earlier this month after another fatal shooting involving federal officers.

The New York Times reported that across leagues, athletes have continued to speak out. WNBA stars and Unrivaled co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier used their platform to call attention to the crisis, with Stewart holding a sign reading “Abolish ICE” during player introductions. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton also shared his reaction on social media, amplifying calls for accountability.

Organizations have weighed in as well. Minnesota’s major professional sports teams joined more than 60 CEOs in signing an open letter urging coordination between state, local, and federal authorities. According to Sports Business Journal, the National Basketball Players Association released a statement saying players could “no longer remain silent.”

As Minneapolis continues to grapple with grief and protest, the sports world’s response reflects a familiar truth. Athletes do not exist outside society. When communities hurt, the echo is felt on the court, the field, and everywhere competition meets conscience.

