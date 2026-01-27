Finesse2Tymes Crashes Out Over Alleged $40K Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Sample Fee

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Finesse2Tymes may have officially met his match with his latest round of beef.

The Memphis rapper is heated after claiming he was hit with a $40,000 sample clearance fee tied to a Bone Thugs N-Harmony record.

However, there appears to be some confusion, as Finesse is actually looking to sample “Notorious Thugs,” a The Notorious B.I.G. record that features the legendary Cleveland group.

The Back End rapper accused the group’s label of attempting to tax him, saying, “The label said y’all was trying to charge me $40,000 to clear that sh*t.”

In a follow-up post, Fineese made it clear he felt the number was way out of pocket:

“I ain’t gone lie, Im goin on one of y’all grill [Bone Thugs-N-Harmony]. N*gga ain’t never extorted me in my life, $15-$25K cool, B*TCH $40K naw y’all gotta see me cuh.”

Enter Layzie Bone, stepped in like a real OG and checked him, respectfully:

“Young man, I like what you did to the Bone & Bigge beat but first off we don’t own the song, that’s Biggi song off his album. You’ve had to go through Bad Boy for that clearance.”

Layzie also offered the 90 Days rapper some advice:

“Thirdly, young man, if you want to have longevity in this business, like Bone, slow down on them drugs and get you a team to help you understand and navigate the business. We grown and too old for drama, check yoself, grasshoppers.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Finesse2Tymes hasn’t been ducking any smoke elsewhere either. He’s also found himself in a petty back-and-forth with Offset. Finesse decided to make a reckless comment about Cardi B’s new boo, Stefon Diggs, referring to him as “that n*gga that hit Offset b*tch.”

The Atlanta rapper wasn’t having it and quickly clapped back, telling Finesse, “B*tch a** n*gga don’t say my name.”

It’s unclear if Finesse2Tymes plans to squash his issues with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony or Offset, but one things for sure, he’s not ducking any smoke.

Finesse2Tymes Crashes Out Over Alleged $40K Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Sample Fee was originally published on hiphopwired.com