Police Rush Garcelle Beauvais’ Home After Fake 911 Call Claims Ex Was Inside With A Gun

Unfortunately, this wasn’t Beauvais’ first encounter with the dangerous prank. During an October 2025 appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy’s Smith Sisters Live, the actress revealed that her beach house was also swatted in the summer of 2025, while it was full of teenagers.

According to DHS, the vicious prank typically involves false reports of violent crimes such as active shooters, bomb threats, or hostage situations. These calls can target individuals, businesses, government officials, schools, faith-based institutions, and even federal facilities, and the act is illegal, carrying serious legal consequences for those responsible.

“Swatting is a malicious act that can involve placing false emergency calls to emergency responders, often reporting a (false) severe, ongoing crisis at a specific location,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “The goal of swatting is to provoke a significant law enforcement response, creating chaos and potentially resulting in violence.”

A report from PEOPLE noted , that the caller refused to meet Los Angeles law enforcement officers at the home. When police searched the property, they found no suspect and no weapon, directly contradicting the claims made during the call. It remains unclear whether Beauvais, 59, was home at the time police arrived. Authorities now believe the incident was a case of “swatting.”

Garcelle Beauvais , alum of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was the target of a frightening “swatting” prank over the weekend after Los Angeles police rushed her home following a disturbing 911 call. According to NBC Los Angeles, a caller claiming to be her ex alleged he was inside her Porter Ranch residence with a shotgun on Jan. 25.

The NYPD Blue alum recalled hosting “11 teenagers” who were friends of her children at the time.

“We’re having a great time, I had them from Thursday on. So by Saturday afternoon, I’m like, you know what? Everybody’s got to go. We’re going to go back home because if I don’t leave, they’re not leaving. We’re packing up. We’re all going home. Tell your parents to pick you up, whoever’s not driving. So we get back to our house, and my phone is blowing up,” she said.

After leaving the home, her neighbor soon delivered alarming news.

“So I look, and it’s my neighbor and she goes, our street is shut down, and there’s FBI cars in front of your house. And she goes, they want your number. And being Black, I’m like don’t give them my number,” Beauvais continued.

Moments later, the truth came out.

“So about 20 minutes later, she calls me this time, and she said that my house was swatted,” she recalled. “I don’t know why.”

Confused, Beauvais turned to her son for answers.

“But I didn’t even know what that was, so I called Jaid and I go, ‘What is swatting?'”

“And he’s like, ‘Mom, they do it to YouTubers or streamers or somebody calls and says, there’s something crazy at your house.”

Describing the intense scene further, the Hollywood star continued, “So FBI shows up, I have video of, like, rifles with lights on them.”

Looking back, Garcelle thanked God for getting her and the teens out of the house before the incident occurred.

“God is amazing because had we been there, and I’d been there with 11 teenagers… and if someone just pulled out their phones to video tape?—BAD. I mean, all night long I kept on saying ‘Thank you God.’”

Garcelle isn’t the only celeb that has been a victim of “swatting.”

Sadly, Beauvais isn’t alone. Nicki Minaj was famously swatted twice in 2023, when false reports sent police to her San Fernando Valley home, including one claiming that the house was on fire and another alleging a shooting. The repeated incidents left the rapper furious, later saying she identified the person responsible.

MadameNoire is sending love and strength to Garcelle Beauvais.

