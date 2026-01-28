Jim Beam Drops “Refresh Your Season” Lemonade Kit To Ease The Pain Of NFL Blues

Listen Live
Food & Drink

Jim Beam Rolls Out "Refresh Your Season" Lemonade Kit

With the Super Bowl lineup decided, fans whose teams didn't make it to the Big Game can at least drown their sorrows with help from Jim Beam.

Published on January 28, 2026

The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2026
Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

Given that professional football’s biggest game is right around the corner, NFL fans whose team didn’t punch their ticket to the championship are still nursing their wounds. To help ease the pain of the football blues, Jim Beam launched the “Refresh Your Season” campaign to help fans drown their sorrows.

Last December, Jim Beam joined forces with comedian and actor Kenan Thompson for its “Refresh Your Season” campaign during the slate of Christmas Day NFL games that aired on Netflix. For 2026, Beam is going all in with the Refresh Your Season campaign, with Thompson lending his comedic chops and unbridled enthusiasm to the mix.

Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

We had some technical difficulties on our side, so we missed out on the first drop of the Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit, but there will be another drop this Thursday (January 29), and quantities are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“As a football fan, I know firsthand what it’s like when your team’s season doesn’t pan out how you hoped it would,” said Thompson in a statement. “That’s why I teamed up with Jim Beam to help fans find the silver lining and make the most out of the rest of the season, no matter how it turns out.”

Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

The kit made its debut on January 21 in New York City, with Thompson in tow, sporting an exclusive football jersey designed in partnership with the Dazed brand. The event featured a drone light show over the Hudson River as Jim Beam took over the big city skyline.

Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit Refresh Your Season

“At Jim Beam, we believe the best moments happen when people come together,” said Regan Clarke, vice president of American Whiskey, Suntory Global Spirits. “Even when the game doesn’t go your way, sharing the experience with fellow fans can change everything. With the Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit, we hope our Beam family and football fans everywhere take this opportunity to embrace the moment and remember that good times and people are always worth raising a glass to.”

For fans 21 and over, you’ll be able to enter for a chance to snag a Jim Beam & Lemonade Kit for yourself beginning at 1 PM ET on Thursday, January 29.

Be sure to set your clocks and visit JimBeam.com/RefreshYourSeason at the stated time to get in on the action.

Photo: Getty Images

