Spirit.Ed: Bardstown Bourbon Company Unveils Packaging Redesign

Food & Drink

Bardstown Bourbon Company Unveils Packaging Redesign

Bardstown Bourbon Company Unveils Packaging Redesign

Bardstown Bourbon Company, one of our favorite whiskey brands, is switching up its bottle branding with a fresh, modern redesign.

Published on January 28, 2026

Bardstown Bourbon Company redesign

Bardstown Bourbon Company, an excellent whiskey producer based in Kentucky, has long captured the hearts of imbibers with its selection of approachable offerings. On Tuesday (January 27), Bardstown Bourbon Company unveiled its new packaging redesign for its core lineup and will bring this fresh, modern redesign to its single barrel expressions and beyond.

Bardstown Bourbon Company redesign

Bardstown Bourbon Company, founded in 2014, has long been praised for its innovation and collaboration with other whiskey producers in the region. While the brand’s older packaging was sufficient, the new redesign certainly possesses more pop and color than previously seen.

Bardstown Bourbon Company redesign

The redesigned bottles will be rolling out onto shelves throughout the spring, starting with the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Bottled-in-Bond, High Wheat Bourbon, and Kentucky Straight Rye expressions. Each of these whiskies is, without hyperbole, among the best on the market at its price point and typically outpunches more coveted brands.

Bardstown Bourbon Company redesign

Pete Marino, President of Lofted Spirits, shared a statement on the new redesign direction.

“Our new packaging amplifies what made us who we are: bold, innovative, transparent and high-quality. Every element, from our beautiful bottle to the premium materials, tells the story of our unwavering commitment to excellence while signaling our evolution as a brand that is ready to boldly step into the future,” said Marino.

Marino continued, “At Bardstown, we are constantly pushing ourselves to redefine what premium means in today’s market while staying true to the values that earned our customers’ trust. This packaging is another part of our promise that innovation and tradition can coexist beautifully, creating something that honors our legacy while writing the next chapter of our story.”

The world of whiskey is replete with options, and with Bardstown’s commitment to ramp up distribution, the brand wanted a design that matched its passion, innovative creations, and attracted new consumers to the product. Working with Design Director Ron Jasin, the design team worked alongside Eurostampa to produce the new look.

That said, fans of Bardstown and rest assured that the whiskey they love will remain high quality and unfettered as they’ve come to expect.

“The labels have changed. The standards haven’t,” said Dan Callaway, Master Blender. “Inside these beautiful bottles is the same award-winning whiskey – the consistent quality that defines our pursuit of what’s possible.”

Bardstown Bourbon Company redesign

Along with the core lineup, Single Barrel Program, Discovery Series, and brand collaborations will also boast new designs.

Bardstown Bourbon Company redesign
To learn more about Bardstown Bourbon Company, click here.

Photo: Bardstown Bourbon Company

