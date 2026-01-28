Source: bdspn / Getty

National Kazoo Day: Songs You May Know That Have A Kazoo In It

National Kazoo Day (January 28th) is the perfect time to celebrate one of the quirkiest and most playful instruments in music history.

The kazoo, with its unmistakable buzzing sound, has added a touch of whimsy and charm to countless songs across genres.

From rock legends to pop classics, the kazoo has made its mark in some truly unexpected places.

Whether it’s a subtle cameo or a standout feature, this humble instrument has a way of stealing the spotlight.

In honor of this unique day, take a look below at .

“Corporal Clegg” – Pink Floyd