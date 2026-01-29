Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Attacker Anthony Kazmierczak Charged With Assault, Sprayed Substance Identified

Ilhan Omar’s Attacker Anthony Kazmierczak Charged With Assault
Donald Trump’s America is in perpetual turmoil. Immigrants are being targeted with violent kidnapping, citizens are being killed by militarized federal agencies and politicians who push back against that agenda are subject to physical attack by MAGA supporters.
Yesterday, during a town hall meeting, Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with a then unknown substance by a 55-year-old white man named Anthony Kazmierczak who accused the congresswoman of “splitting Minnesotans apart” in response to Omar’s pointed criticism of HSI secretary Kristi Noem. According to PEOPLE, when Omar was given the opportunity to end the event, she declined saying:
“We will continue. These f—ing a**holes are not going to get away with it.”
That “f—-ing a—-hole” is absolutely not getting away with it. NBCNews is reporting that the Department of Justice has already filed federal criminal charges.
Anthony Kazmierczak faces a count alleging that he “forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and officer and employee of the United States” while she was engaged in official duties.
NBC also reported that several years ago, Kazmierczak allegedly made a concerning comment about Omar to a “close associate” saying, “Somebody should kill that b—-”.
The FBI affidavit states that “the liquid stained her clothes and may have reached her face and right eye,” Fortunately, according to CNN, the substance was tested by forensic examiners and was determine to be apple cider vinegar.
Rep. Omar lays the blame for attacks like these squarely at the feet of Donald Trump.
Via AP News
“Every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket,” Omar said during a press conference. Asked if she was nervous about appearing in public, she said, “Fear and intimidation doesn’t work on me.”
This could have gone very, very badly under different circumstances.
