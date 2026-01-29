Seen On The ‘Relationship Goals’ Scene: Kelly Rowland & Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith Sizzle ATL Red Carpet For Riotous Rom-Com

Kelly Rowland, Method Man Attend 'Relationship Goals' Screening
Two forever fine artists-turned-actors sizzled at an ATL screening of their riotous rom-com, which blends humor, heart, and hard-won lessons in Black love.
Kelly Rowland and Method Man were seen on the scene at Regal Atlantic Station on Tuesday for a special screening of Relationship Goals, the raucous rom-com, produced by DeVon Franklin.
Franklin was seen with the two leads and pastor Michael Todd, whose bestseller, Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex, provided the groundwork for the film.
Kelly, who plays ambitious TV producer Leah Caldwell in the film, looked ethereal in all-white…
while Cliff “Method Man” Smith made the ladies “Shaolin” swoon in an ox blood suit.
The event also drew a stylish mix of tastemakers and creatives, including Miss Lawrence, Dasan Frazier, Sincerely Webb, Koya Webb, Willie Moore Jr., Aspen Kennedy, Lawrence Washington, Carlos Washington Jr., and Don Brumfield.
Cynthia Bailey Hosts Relationship Goals Talk-Back
Also seen on the scene was Cynthia Bailey, who hosted a talk-back with the cast.
The ATL housewife asked Kelly, Method Man, DeVon Franklin, and pastor Mike Todd about love, faith, accountability, and the realities of modern romance.
“Kelly you were an obvious choice as the leading lady,” Bailey wrote about hosting the panel. “Your beautiful spirit & honesty shined thru. @methodmanofficial was the perfect leading man to compliment all that is YOU. Undeniable chemistry and such a treat to watch.”
She continued,
“Representation & our stories matter. Thank you for making us believe and remember that love is such a beautiful thing.”
Relationship Goals, produced by Franklin, flips familiar rom-com rhythms by pairing Kelly and Method Man in a story that blends workplace rivalry with unresolved romance.
As previously reported, Kelly stars as Leah Caldwell, a sharp and ambitious television producer on the verge of becoming the first woman to run New York’s top morning show.
Just as that historic moment approaches, her ex, Jarrett Roy (Method Man), reappears, competing for the same coveted position while insisting he’s a changed man after absorbing the wisdom of Todd’s bestselling book.
Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Linda Mendoza, the Amazon MGM Studios release mixes heart, humor, and high-stakes ambition. The ensemble cast also includes Robin Thede, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, and Matt Walsh, with appearances from Mike Todd and his wife, Natalie.
Relationship Goals premieres Feb. 4 on Prime Video.
Will YOU be watching?
